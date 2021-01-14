Raiders owner Mark Davis buys Aces from MGM

The WNBA Board of Governors still must approve the transaction.

The Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks during his podcast with John Katsilometes on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders owner Mark Davis has purchased the Aces from MGM Resorts.

“I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team,” Davis said in a statement.

Davis was a consistent courtside presence at Aces games at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

“Mark is a longtime champion of women’s basketball and we believe he is the right person to lead the Aces into a new era,” George Kliavkoff, MGM president of entertainment & sports, said in a statement. “We will continue our enthusiastic support of the WNBA, NBA and basketball in Las Vegas.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.