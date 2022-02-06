Report: Cambage leaves Aces to sign with Los Angeles Sparks

Australian center Liz Cambage played for the Aces in 2019 and 2021, averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. She was named to the WNBA All-Star team both seasons..

Liz Cambage reportedly is leaving the Aces.

The unrestricted free agent committed to sign with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Saturday night.

Neither Cambage nor the Aces was able to confirm the deal on Sunday.

Cambage played for the Aces in 2019 and 2021, averaging 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks and being named to the WNBA All-Star team both seasons. The 6-foot-8-inch center opted out of the 2020 season because of health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA draft, she played two seasons for the Tulsa Shock. However, after leaving the team to play in the 2012 London Olympics, she did not return, instead signing a contract to play in China.

Cambage eventually returned to the WNBA in 2018, signing a contract with the Dallas Wings. In her first season back in the United States, she broke the league record for points in a single game, scoring 53 against the New York Liberty.

Before the 2019 season, she requested a trade and was sent to Las Vegas for a package including Moriah Jefferson, Isabelle Harrison and first- and second-round draft picks in the 2020 WNBA draft.

With Las Vegas, Cambage helped lead the team to the semifinals in 2019, losing in four games to the eventual champions, the Washington Mystics.

The center played in 25 games during the 2021 season to help the Aces capture the No. 2 seed, but the team fell to the Phoenix Mercury again in the semifinals. Las Vegas made it to the WNBA Finals during the 2020 season.

Most recently, Cambage commented on the WNBA’s pay structure and the disparity between the pay of players and coaches. Her message came a day after it was announced new Aces coach Becky Hammon will make more than $1 million annually.

Las Vegas owner Mark Davis agreed with Cambage and said a large part of his motivation to buy a team came from a desire to pay the athletes more.

Cambage left Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent. She is the second player to leave the Aces in free agency after Angel McCoughtry signed with Minnesota on Feb. 2.

