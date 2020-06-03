92°F
Aces

WNBA considering Las Vegas as location to continue season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2020 - 9:10 am
 
Updated June 3, 2020 - 9:16 am

The WNBA is considering playing its season at an MGM Resorts International property if it has a season this year, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The other location under consideration is IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The league announced the suspension of its season in April amid the coronavirus pandemic and has not decided on a start date. Operational details of a possible start are not clear.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP on Tuesday that the league has discussed a variety of options but did not confirm whether Las Vegas or IMG Academy were possible locations.

The NBA had considered resuming its season in Las Vegas at an MGM property as well but decided last month on Orlando, Florida. Las Vegas also is one of 10 sites being considered by the NHL for two playoff hubs.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

