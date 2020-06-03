WNBA considering Las Vegas as location to continue season

The WNBA is considering playing its season at an MGM Resorts International property if it has a season this year, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Seattle Storm's Natasha Howard brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The other location under consideration is IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The league announced the suspension of its season in April amid the coronavirus pandemic and has not decided on a start date. Operational details of a possible start are not clear.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP on Tuesday that the league has discussed a variety of options but did not confirm whether Las Vegas or IMG Academy were possible locations.

The NBA had considered resuming its season in Las Vegas at an MGM property as well but decided last month on Orlando, Florida. Las Vegas also is one of 10 sites being considered by the NHL for two playoff hubs.

