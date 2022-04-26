2 Las Vegas sites emerge as favorites for potential A’s ballpark

Two sites in the vicinity of the Las Vegas Strip have emerged as frontrunners for where the Oakland Athletics could potentially build a ballpark in Southern Nevada.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval poses for a picture before the opening night game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval speaks with members of the media before the opening night game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two sites in the vicinity of the Las Vegas Strip have emerged as frontrunners for where the Oakland Athletics could potentially build a ballpark in Southern Nevada.

A’s President Dave Kaval said Tuesday that one is a site that the team would purchase outright while the A’s would likely enter into a partnership with an existing resort operator on the other site. He didn’t confirm the location of any of the five sites still in play.

“It’s kind of coming down to one that’s more of a joint-venture partnership and one that’s more of us going in alone, like the Raiders’ approach,” Kaval told the Review-Journal Tuesday. “We’re trying to balance the pros and cons of those and get to something that could be announced. But we want to be thoughtful, because there’s a lot of complicated negotiations with anything like this and we want to make sure we respect the time, intentions and negotiating with all the parties.”

Kaval, who was in Las Vegas last week, also noted that the team has renderings of how a $1 billion domed stadium would look on each of the five sites still in play, to help in their decision process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.