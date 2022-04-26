88°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Draft 2022
Athletics

2 Las Vegas sites emerge as favorites for potential A’s ballpark

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 4:37 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2022 - 4:57 pm
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval poses for a picture before the opening night game agains ...
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval poses for a picture before the opening night game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval speaks with members of the media before the opening nigh ...
Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval speaks with members of the media before the opening night game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two sites in the vicinity of the Las Vegas Strip have emerged as frontrunners for where the Oakland Athletics could potentially build a ballpark in Southern Nevada.

A’s President Dave Kaval said Tuesday that one is a site that the team would purchase outright while the A’s would likely enter into a partnership with an existing resort operator on the other site. He didn’t confirm the location of any of the five sites still in play.

“It’s kind of coming down to one that’s more of a joint-venture partnership and one that’s more of us going in alone, like the Raiders’ approach,” Kaval told the Review-Journal Tuesday. “We’re trying to balance the pros and cons of those and get to something that could be announced. But we want to be thoughtful, because there’s a lot of complicated negotiations with anything like this and we want to make sure we respect the time, intentions and negotiating with all the parties.”

Kaval, who was in Las Vegas last week, also noted that the team has renderings of how a $1 billion domed stadium would look on each of the five sites still in play, to help in their decision process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
At 6’8” and 384 lbs., this is the 2022 NFL draft’s largest prospect
At 6’8” and 384 lbs., this is the 2022 NFL draft’s largest prospect
2
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
Houston tycoon Fertitta buying 6 acres on Strip, plans resort, sources say
3
Unlicensed apartment complex had 18 shootings in past year, report says
Unlicensed apartment complex had 18 shootings in past year, report says
4
2 found dead in wash near Las Vegas casino
2 found dead in wash near Las Vegas casino
5
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
Teacher who reported strip searches back at work, faces suspension
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Sisolak denies blocking A’s move to Vegas
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak refuted reports that he is blocking the Oakland Athletics from moving to Southern Nevada because of a request for millions in public subsidies for a ballpark.