Athletics

A’s to play in Oakland through the 2024 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2023 - 5:08 pm
 
Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseba ...
Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Oakland Athletics are set to play out their lease at the Oakland Coliseum in 2024, meaning the earliest the team could play in Las Vegas will be the 2025 season.

The team’s $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark envisioned for Las Vegas won’t be ready until 2028, which fueled speculation the A’s would play next season at Las Vegas Ballpark, sharing it with their Triple-A farm club, the Aviators.

But there have been no discussions regarding the A’s not playing in Oakland for the 2024 MLB season, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

The A’s move needs just 75 percent of league owners to approve for it to become official.

That means the A’s, who have seen fan support dwindle over the last few years as their Las Vegas relocation efforts played on, will finish this season and play next season in the Bay Area.

With the 2024 MLB schedule already set and planned to be released later this summer, the A’s playing elsewhere next season wouldn’t be logistically possible, the source indicated.

After the lease ends on Dec. 31, 2024, the A’s are looking at multiple areas where they could play until their $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat Las Vegas ballpark is ready to go for the 2028 season.

The team will work with MLB officials to determine what the best site for a temporary home stadium would be, the source said.

Potential markets in play include Las Vegas and Reno, Sacramento and other Bay Area options.

Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of the A’s Triple-A affiliate Aviators, has been touted as a potential temporary ballpark for the better part of the team’s two-year Southern Nevada relocation search.

The A’s and Howard Hughes Corp. who own the Triple-A team and stadium, already have an agreement in place for the team to potentially play at the 10,000-seat ballpark.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in April that he plans to visit the minor-league ballpark at some point to get a firsthand look at the downtown Summerlin stadium.

“Yeah, I do plan to visit it, I’ve had some of my people there,” Manfred said in April. “They are very positive about that ballpark… “I think scheduling wise, it could be done.”

Don Logan, Aviators President, in April told the Review-Journal that preliminary work was already underway to determine what would be needed to make Las Vegas Ballpark an option both the A’s and the Aviators to use on a shared basis. Crews already got estimates for what the cost of converting the current natural grass field to artificial turf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

