Goodman ‘excited’ about MLB in Las Vegas, despite viral A’s comments

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman went viral Tuesday after comments she made during an interview suggesting that she wished the Oakland A’s could work out a deal to stay in the Bay Area and not relocate to Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas Mayor Carol Goodman speaks during the New Year's Eve Safety 2023 Press Conference held on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Goodman said the A’s planned Las Vegas ballpark at the site of the Tropicana doesn’t make sense because it is located on the Strip, where there’s often heavy traffic. She said that while noting that the A’s turned down potentially building a ballpark in downtown Las Vegas at the Cashman Complex.

After the comments blew up online, Goodman issued a statement noting that she is not against the A’s relocating to Las Vegas.

“I want to be clear that I am excited about the prospect of Major League Baseball in Las Vegas, and it very well may be that the Las Vegas A’s will become a reality that we will welcome to our city,” Goodman said in a statement.

Goodman and her husband, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, have long been trying to lure a major professional sports team to downtown Las Vegas, with the most recent pushes involving the Cashman site. The Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, under former team names, played at Cashman Field for decades, before moving to Downtown Summerlin into the $150 million Las Vegas Ballpark.

Goodman said her comments were more based around her believing that the A’s would rather have struck a deal with Oakland politicians on a plan that included a mixed-use complex built around a $1 billion ballpark. The idea ultimately failed to come to fruition after the A’s and Oakland officials could not agree on a binding deal for the project.

“I mentioned the passionate fans of Oakland who often visit our city to cheer on the Raiders,” Goodman said in a statement. “My points included that it is my belief that in their perfect world the ownership of the A’s would like to have a new ballpark on the water in Oakland and that the ownership and government there should listen to their great fans and try to make that dream come true.”

Goodman went on to say that Las Vegas has “shown that it is a spectacular market for major league sports franchises.”

With no indication of plans to restart talks in Oakland, all signs point to the A’s moving to Las Vegas.

Those plans include building a $2 billion ballpark on 9 acres of the 25-acre Tropicana site. Bally’s plan to build a new resort on the remaining 26 acres. The A’s and Bally’s plan to release renderings depicting both the ballpark and hotel. They have yet to set a date to when those will be unveiled.

The A’s planned ballpark site falls within unincorporated Clark County, not the city of Las Vegas’ jurisdiction, which is governed by the Clark County Commission.

“The A’s have expressed enthusiastic interest in relocating to the Las Vegas Strip in unincorporated Clark County, and the County worked hard to ensure taxpayers were protected with the agreement the Legislature put in place to bring the A’s to Clark County,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson said in a statement.

Last summer, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a law earmarking up to $380 million in public funds for the stadium project.

In November, the A’s relocation was unanimously approved by all 30 MLB team owners and Bally’s Corp., which operates the Tropicana. The Rat Pack-era hotel is set to close on April 2 to allow for demolition of the property.

It was estimated that the demolition process could take up to one year, which would be on time for the A’s planned construction start time of April 2025.

