Athletics

Key A’s pitcher, ex-Aviator, recovering after undergoing surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Oakland Athletics pitcher Ken Waldichuk throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning ...
Oakland Athletics pitcher Ken Waldichuk throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

One of the Oakland Athletics’ innings leaders last season is recovering from an elbow injury, the team said Friday.

Left-hander Ken Waldichuk, second on the A’s in starts with 22, experienced elbow discomfort in his throwing arm after his last appearance Sept. 29. He was diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain in his forearm and a UCL sprain in his elbow. He had a procedure to remove scar tissue from his tendon Oct. 17 and received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the same area to stimulate healing Oct. 24.

Waldichuk is in physical therapy, and it’s unknown when he can begin throwing again.

The news puts the status of one of the A’s key young pitchers in doubt for 2024. Waldichuk, 25, came to the Oakland organization at the 2022 trade deadline as part of the New York Yankees’ deal for starter Frankie Montas. Waldichuk made four appearances for the Aviators after the move but has spent most of his time since in the big leagues.

He is 6-11 with a 5.28 ERA for the A’s, who allowed the most runs in the American League last season. Waldichuk was also second on the team with 141 innings pitched. The A’s will need to find a way to cover that workload if he misses any time next year.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

