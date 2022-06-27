MLB won’t charge A’s relocation fee if team moves to Vegas

If the Oakland Athletics end up moving to Las Vegas, Major League Baseball wouldn’t charge the team a relocation fee, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

If the Oakland Athletics end up moving to Las Vegas, Major League Baseball wouldn’t charge the team a relocation fee, an indication the league wants a team in Southern Nevada, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

The fee varies on a case by case basis, but it is estimated the fee would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars range. The Raiders’ relocation fee charged by the NFL was $378 million when they made the move to Las Vegas in 2020. Golden Knights’ owner Bill Foley paid a $500 million expansion fee to the NHL to land the team in Las Vegas. Expansion fees tend to run higher than relocation fees.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred declined to comment on the possible waiver of the relocation fee, first reported by the New York Post.

Since May 2021, the A’s have been researching the Las Vegas market as a potential home for the team. MLB and the A’s deemed the team’s current home, RingCentral Coliseum, not a viable option for the future, with MLB giving the A’s permission to explore relocation.

The A’s are down to two potential sites for a ballpark in Southern Nevada, both located on or near the Resort Corridor.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who also sits on the board of directors for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the offer to the A’s by MLB shows the strength of what the area has to offer major league sports franchises

“It underscores how desirable Southern Nevada is for the sports industry as a whole,” Naft said. “It shows that not only have we proven ourselves as the greatest arena on earth, that the interest will only continue to build as more and more leagues evaluate Las Vegas as a home destination.”

On top of the A’s relocation process, a pair of billionaires are looking to land a Major League Soccer team in Las Vegas and there have been rumors about the NBA’s interest in the area for a potential expansion team. Naft said with all that attention, those looking to make the jump to the desert better get the process moving quickly.

“I continue to caution everybody, if they’re interested in making the move to Las Vegas they ought to get serious about doing that,” Naft said.

An important vote looms this week in Oakland when the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) is set to consider whether to remove the port priority use designation on the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal. The 56-acre waterfront site is where the A’s hope to build a $12 billion mixed-use development that would include a $1 billion ballpark.

