Aviators belt 4 homers, but still lose to Chihuahuas, 8-6

LAS VEGAS — Despite hitting a season-high four home runs, the Las Vegas Aviators lost 8-6 to the El Paso Chihuahuas in front of 10,231 people on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Connor Panas hit a grand slam in the first inning to spark the Chihuahuas, who scored six in the frame. Panas’ grand slam put El Paso up 5-0. Mathew Batten scored on an error to make it 6-0 before the Aviators came up to bat.

Beau Taylor and Skye Bolt belted home runs for the home team in the second inning, cutting the deficit to 6-2. A sacrifice fly in the fourth inning put El Paso back up by five at 7-2, but Las Vegas got the run back on Seth Brown’s eight homer of the season in the sixth.

Austin Allen put the Chihuahuas back up 8-3 in the top of the seventh, but the Aviators cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Mark Payton hit a three-run home run.

That’s as close as the Aviators would get. Las Vegas (15-7) dropped its third straight with starter Daniel Mengden (3-1) sufferieng the loss.