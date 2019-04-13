Las Vegas Aviators players celebrate a 10-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats in their home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

LAS VEGAS — Corban Joseph hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-8 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday.

The double by Joseph, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 8-8 before Joseph scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Wei-Chung Wang (1-0) got the win in relief while Tanner Rainey (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Grizzlies chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Raudy Read homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. The Grizzlies also recorded a season-high 15 base hits.