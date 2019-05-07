Grizzlies crush Aviators pitching in 14-3 win

LAS VEGAS — Chris Dominguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 14-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday in front of 7,731 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators took a 1-0 lead in the first after Jorge Mateo singled, stole second and third and scored on Seth Brown’s sacrifice fly to center.

The Grizzlies took control by scoring six times in the top of the second inning. Yadiel Hernandez recorded the big blow with a two-run homer.

Fresno tacked on one run in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead 9-1. The Aviators scored twice in the seventh but the Grizzlies put to rest any chance of a comeback in the eighth.

The grand slam by Dominguez, part of a five-run inning, gave the Grizzlies a 13-3 lead before Jacob Wilson hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Fresno right-hander Austin Voth (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over two innings.