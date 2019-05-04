Grizzlies down Aviators in 11 innings

Fresno scored a run on a ground out with one out in the top of the 11th inning to defeat the Las Vegas Aviators 5-4 on Friday night in front of 10,171 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators had a chance to tie the game in their half of the 11th. Franklin Barreto started the inning on second base, per minor league extra innings rules, and advanced to third on Tyler Ramirez’s ground out.

Barreto tried to score on Jorge Mateo’s ground ball, but was caught in a run-down and tagged out by catcher Taylor Gushue. Mateo was stranded on second base when pinch hitter Mark Payton struck out to end the game.

Matt Olson, who belted 29 homers for the Oakland Athletics last season, sent the game into extra innings with a two-out home run on a 1-1 count in the ninth.

Corban Joseph followed Olson’s blast with a triple. Seth Brown was intentionally walked and stole second.

Dustin Fowler battled through a 12-pitch at-bat before popping out to third to end the Aviators’ threat.

The Las Vegas Aviators went to extra innings for the first time in ballpark history before falling to Fresno. However, fans can redeem tonight’s ticket for a 2-for-1 buffet at any @stationcasinos property tomorrow before 8pm! Box Score: https://t.co/cdY43b24KE — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) May 4, 2019

Yadiel Hernandez hit his eighth homer of the season in the top of the ninth to give the Grizzlies a 4-3 lead.

Veteran Edwin Jackson, who has played for 13 major league teams, was making his first start for the Aviators. He went 4 2/3 innings giving up two runs while striking out four and walking four.

Norge Ruiz (0-1) pitched two innings and suffered the loss while Dakota Baucus (2-0) earned the win with two innings of relief.

The two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.