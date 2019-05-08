84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Joey Gallo’s 100th homer part of Las Vegas MLB milestones

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2019 - 2:19 pm
 

Former Bishop Gorman standout Joey Gallo hit his 100th career major-league home run Wednesday in the Rangers’ 9-6 victory to the Pirates in Pittsburgh. In the process, the left-handed slugger set a major-league record — whether it is dubious or remarkable remains to be seen.

Gallo, who first made the majors in 2015, has recorded only 93 singles over his 377 career games. According to MLB.com, it is the fewest singles by the time of a player’s 100th homer, shattering the previous mark of 172 singles by journeyman Russell Branyan.

Gallo’s homer made him the quickest player to reach 100 homers in American League history, passing Mark McGwire (393 games).

Another Las Vegas connection: Gallo hit his 100th homer off Sierra Vista product Nick Kingham.

In addition, Sierra Vista alum Chris Carter is fifth on the list with 179 singles by his 100th homer.

More round-tripper milestones with Las Vegas connections occurred Tuesday:

* Bryce Harper (Las Vegas High/College of Southern Nevada) hit his first grand slam as a member of the Phillies in Philadelphia’s 11-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The last two weeks or whatever it is, like I’ve said all along, I’ve missed pitches over the plate and swung at balls out of the zone,” Harper said. “On any given night, I got out there and try to do the best I can.”

Harper, who was hitting .226 entering the game, signed a 13-year deal, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Feb. 28.

* Kris Bryant (Bonanza) hit a three-run, game-winning homer in the Cubs’ 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. It was the third walkoff homer of his career.

It was also the first time in his career that Bryant has homered in three consecutive games.

“I knew it was just a matter of time before my work showed up in the games,” he said.

* With his 11th home run of the season — and his career — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (Las Vegas 51s) tied Ron Swoboda (one of the heroes of the 1969 “Miracle Mets”) and Mike Jacobs for the franchise’s most home runs through the first 36 games of a career, according to BaseballReference.com.

Alonso’s two-run shot in the ninth inning sent the Mets to a 7-6 victory over the Padres on Tuesday that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Alonso also hit the final home run in Cashman Field history.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Mike Fiers throws 2nd career no-hitter, A’s beat Reds, 2-0
By Josh Dubow The Associated Press

Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics pitched his second career no-hitter, getting help from two spectacular defensive plays to shut down the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 Tuesday night.

Arbor View's Garrett Cutting (7) tags out Cimarron-Memorial's Jackson Folkman (6) in the second ...
Extra work pays off for Cornman in Arbor View victory
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

Nick Cornman went 3-for-3 to lead Arbor View’s 11-hit attack in a 13-6 home victory over Cimarron-Memorial in a winner’s bracket semifinal Tuesday.

Liberty's Mason Bowden (1) looks on as teammate Ky Yamamoto (23) slides safely into home plate ...
Liberty rallies to top Spring Valley in Desert Region tourney
By Jeff Wollard / RJ

Behind multiple clutch at-bats and the arm of reliever Garrett Maloney, the Patriots rallied for nine runs in the fifth and went on to beat Spring Valley 9-6 in the opening round of the Class 4A Desert Region tournament at Liberty.

 
Grizzlies crush Aviators pitching in 14-3 win
RJ

Chris Dominguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 14-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday in front of 7,731 at Las Vegas Ballpark.