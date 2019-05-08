Joey Gallo’s 100th homer part of Las Vegas MLB milestones

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo hits a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) celebrates with Elvis Andrus after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Chicago Cubs players celebrate after Kris Bryant hit a walk-off three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game to defeat the Miami Marlins 5-2, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, is greeted by third base coach Gary Disarcina after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper watches his grand slam during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

Former Bishop Gorman standout Joey Gallo hit his 100th career major-league home run Wednesday in the Rangers’ 9-6 victory to the Pirates in Pittsburgh. In the process, the left-handed slugger set a major-league record — whether it is dubious or remarkable remains to be seen.

Gallo, who first made the majors in 2015, has recorded only 93 singles over his 377 career games. According to MLB.com, it is the fewest singles by the time of a player’s 100th homer, shattering the previous mark of 172 singles by journeyman Russell Branyan.

Gallo’s homer made him the quickest player to reach 100 homers in American League history, passing Mark McGwire (393 games).

Another Las Vegas connection: Gallo hit his 100th homer off Sierra Vista product Nick Kingham.

In addition, Sierra Vista alum Chris Carter is fifth on the list with 179 singles by his 100th homer.

Before Joey Gallo, the fewest career singles at time of 100th career HR was 172 Joey Gallo has 93! Fewest career 1B at time of 100th HR:

1) Joey Gallo: 93

2) Russell Branyan: 172

3) Ken Phelps: 174

4) Ryan Howard: 176

5) Chris Carter: 179

6) Dave Kingman: 180 h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 8, 2019

More round-tripper milestones with Las Vegas connections occurred Tuesday:

* Bryce Harper (Las Vegas High/College of Southern Nevada) hit his first grand slam as a member of the Phillies in Philadelphia’s 11-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hey now, you're a rock star, get the show on, get paid. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/l7JgzBNxv4 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 8, 2019

“The last two weeks or whatever it is, like I’ve said all along, I’ve missed pitches over the plate and swung at balls out of the zone,” Harper said. “On any given night, I got out there and try to do the best I can.”

Harper, who was hitting .226 entering the game, signed a 13-year deal, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Feb. 28.

* Kris Bryant (Bonanza) hit a three-run, game-winning homer in the Cubs’ 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. It was the third walkoff homer of his career.

KB hosted a party at our place last night.#EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/u6iQ2X9Tlk — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2019

It was also the first time in his career that Bryant has homered in three consecutive games.

“I knew it was just a matter of time before my work showed up in the games,” he said.

* With his 11th home run of the season — and his career — Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (Las Vegas 51s) tied Ron Swoboda (one of the heroes of the 1969 “Miracle Mets”) and Mike Jacobs for the franchise’s most home runs through the first 36 games of a career, according to BaseballReference.com.

Pete Alonso hit his 11th HR yesterday, tied with Ron Swoboda and Mike Jacobs for the most by a @Mets player thru the first 36 games of his MLB career https://t.co/LHBhbD2qXN pic.twitter.com/8Asx0wws1T — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) May 8, 2019

Alonso’s two-run shot in the ninth inning sent the Mets to a 7-6 victory over the Padres on Tuesday that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Alonso also hit the final home run in Cashman Field history.

The Associated Press also contributed to this report.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.