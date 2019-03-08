MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Aviators/Baseball

Las Vegas Aviators to host $2 beer night at new Summerlin ballpark

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2019 - 4:00 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2019 - 5:07 pm

One aspect of the Las Vegas 51s — now the Aviators — time at Cashman Field that isn’t making the move to the team’s new Summerlin ballpark is the fan favorite $1 beer night.

The team announced on Twitter on Thursday that it would host a beer night — Thursdays — at the new Las Vegas Ballpark. However, the beer night will now cost $2 instead of the long-standing $1 promotion.

On Tuesday, the Aviators said that tickets to its home opener at the new ballpark sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.

