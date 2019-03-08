Las Vegas Aviators to host $2 beer night at new Summerlin ballpark

One aspect of the Las Vegas 51s — now the Aviators — time at Cashman Field that isn’t making the move to the team’s new Summerlin ballpark is the fan favorite $1 beer night.
The team announced on Twitter on Thursday that it would host a beer night — Thursdays — at the new Las Vegas Ballpark. However, the beer night will now cost $2 instead of the long-standing $1 promotion.
Some of you have already caught this addition to the promo schedule, but for those of you who didn’t:
$2 Beer Nights are arriving to @thelvballpark every Thursday this baseball season.
Get your tickets today:https://t.co/6TcTt0CC6B pic.twitter.com/VdLoX66RnU
— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) March 7, 2019
On Tuesday, the Aviators said that tickets to its home opener at the new ballpark sold out in less than 10 minutes.
Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.