Las Vegas Aviators to host $2 beer night at new Summerlin ballpark

The Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin is shown under construction in this aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2019. (The Howard Hughes Corporation)

One aspect of the Las Vegas 51s — now the Aviators — time at Cashman Field that isn’t making the move to the team’s new Summerlin ballpark is the fan favorite $1 beer night.

The team announced on Twitter on Thursday that it would host a beer night — Thursdays — at the new Las Vegas Ballpark. However, the beer night will now cost $2 instead of the long-standing $1 promotion.

Some of you have already caught this addition to the promo schedule, but for those of you who didn’t: $2 Beer Nights are arriving to @thelvballpark every Thursday this baseball season. Get your tickets today:https://t.co/6TcTt0CC6B pic.twitter.com/VdLoX66RnU — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) March 7, 2019

On Tuesday, the Aviators said that tickets to its home opener at the new ballpark sold out in less than 10 minutes.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.