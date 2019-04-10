MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Aviators/Baseball

Las Vegas Aviators unveil 2 mascots at home opener — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2019 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2019 - 8:18 pm

The Las Vegas Aviators unveiled dual team mascots, Spruce the Goose and The Aviator, during pregame festivities Tuesday night.

Spruce was the first to arrive, runningon to the the outfield grass to the delight of fans.

He was later joined by The Aviator who arrived via jetpack, landing in right field amid clouds of blue and orange smoke.

The Aviators are hosting the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. for their home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Previously, the team’s mascot was an alien named Cosmo, when the team was known as the Las Vegas 51s and played at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas.

