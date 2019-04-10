Las Vegas Aviators unveil 2 mascots at home opener — VIDEO

Las Vegas Aviators mascots, the Aviator and Spruce the Goose, greet the crowd at the team's home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spruce the Goose makes an entrance before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aviator arrives before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cosmo wears a shirt with the new logo and name of Las Vegas' Triple-A baseball team, Las Vegas Aviators, after the unveiling at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas Aviators unveiled dual team mascots, Spruce the Goose and The Aviator, during pregame festivities Tuesday night.

We have a new mascot, Spruce the Goose pic.twitter.com/GH8pRRUPJp — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) April 10, 2019

Spruce was the first to arrive, runningon to the the outfield grass to the delight of fans.

He was later joined by The Aviator who arrived via jetpack, landing in right field amid clouds of blue and orange smoke.

The Aviators are hosting the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. for their home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Previously, the team’s mascot was an alien named Cosmo, when the team was known as the Las Vegas 51s and played at Cashman Field in downtown Las Vegas.