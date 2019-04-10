Valeria Greene, 95, of Las Vegas poses with showgirls Jen Vossmer, left, and Brooke Brown after being the first to enter the ballpark on the first-ever opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The American flag is unfurled for the national anthem at the Las Vegas Aviators home opener at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mascot Spruce the Goose, right, introduces Mr. Aviator before the start of the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener against the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Grayson Gould, 10, from left, Brandon Kelly, 11, Ruben Hernandez, 7, Georgia Farkas, 11, and Olivia Coen, 9, on the first-ever opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nine-year-old Hailey Dawson, center, poses after throwing the first pitch with, from left, Spruce the Goose, Zach Dawson, Las Vegas Aviators hitting coach Eric Martins (3), and Mr. Aviator before the start of the team's home opener against the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aviator jets into the stadium before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun is low on the horizon behind a rooftop crew before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Umpires meet at home plate and are greeted by Spruce before the start of the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Wei-Chung Wang (25) is introduced before the start of the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener against the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nellis Air Force Base pilots fly over the field before the start of the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener against the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The team awaits on the rail before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws the first pitch during the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) gets tagged out by Sacramento River Cats second baseman Breyvic Valera (48) after trying to steal second base during the first inning of the team's home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aviators second baseman Franklin Barreto (1) hits against Sacramento River Cats during the first inning of the team's home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) celebrates at first base after a hit during the first inning of the team's home opener against the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aviators shortstop Jorge Mateo (14) reaches for second base as Sacramento River Cats second baseman Breyvic Valera (48) catches the ball for a tag during the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans grab food on the first-ever opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans watch the action on the first-ever opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pretzels shaped in an "A" are amongst the multitude of food items for sale before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Food and drink prices are shown on opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cocktail servers await the fans in the upstairs bar before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans stream along inside the ballpark before the Las Vegas Aviators home opener on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two-year-old Cooper Enk, sitting on the shoulders of his grandfather, Craig Primas, cheers before entering the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Robert Gallegos, 35, and his daughter Zariah, 10, celebrate entering the ballpark for the first-ever opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Before a mascot’s jetpack entrance out of center field, a fighter jet flyover and the first pitch at the Las Vegas Aviators’ new stadium, there were three women sitting alone outside the home plate entrance.

Construction crews were putting the finishing touches on the Las Vegas Ballpark’s exterior about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when a stadium employee noticed the trio outside the gate.

“You know gates don’t open until 5, right?” she asked them.

One of the three, 54-year-old Juli Duffy, who had been waiting outside the ballpark since 1:45 p.m., replied.

“No, it’s 5:30,” she said. “And we know; we just like to get here early because we’re crazy. We love the Aviators.”

Duffy, along with Carolyn Nice and Nice’s niece, Brooklyn Cougill, were the first in line of the 11,036 fans who flocked to the Triple-A team’s home opener at the new ballpark out in Downtown Summerlin. Fans praised the stadium for its amenities, location and food.

“Just to go from a dirt field to this in one year is unheard of,” said Aaron Williams, attending the game with his family in the right-field berm.

Gov. Steve Sisolak welcomed the crowd before a flight-themed pregame show complete with a fighter jet flyover out of Nellis Air Force Base. David Weinreb, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corp., which owns the team, sang the national anthem, and Henderson 9-year-old Hailey Dawson’s ceremonial first pitch caught the strike zone.

The franchise revealed two new mascots prior to the game, one in slightly more dramatic fashion. Spruce the Goose introduced itself by prompting fans to flap their wings/arms. Minutes later, a robotic-looking pilot named Mr. Aviator blasted onto the grass from center field using a jetpack.

“When I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. They’re really putting on a show, huh?’” Williams said. “Vegas has to do everything big.”

His 2-year-old, tutu-clad daughter, Ariana, rolled around on a mat in front of him as the game was underway. Her family had been using it as a blanket to protect from the wind.

“If it wasn’t so windy, the baby would be running around,” her mother, Michelle Williams joked.

Aaron Williams half-joked that his family might leave early because of the cold. Most fans already had hit the exits by the middle of the game.

But anticipation swelled well before the gates opened to fans. The trio of women outside the stadium were the first in line, but Nice’s 95-year-old mother, Valeria Greene, joined them at 4:45 p.m. and was the first fan allowed into the stadium at the home plate gate.

Greene has attended baseball games in Las Vegas since the team was known as the Stars, and she was often known as “mom” or “grandma” around Cashman, Nice said.

“I just really love it all,” Greene said.

Greene entered the ballpark, and guests services worker Jacqui Magnuson waved to her as if she had seen an old friend. Winds of 30 to 40 mph blew through the concourse as the stadium began to fill with fans, blowing off promotional giveaway hats and whipping around debris.

Minutes after the gates opened, team President Don Logan, beaming, strolled through the concourse. A man passing by shook his hand and said, “Nice digs, Don.”

“That was so cool watching everybody come in and smiling, you know? It’s fulfilling,” Logan said. “It was really surreal. It finally hit me, which was cool.”

Larry Schneiderman, a local baseball coach who said he once coached Oakland Athletics GM David Forst, picked up his 10-year-old son from school to go to the game. They were meeting his family and Schneiderman’s baseball team for the game, and the family plans to attend several more games with their season ticket package.

For Schneiderman, 58, baseball was the draw. For his son, Ethan, it’s taking in the atmosphere, family fun and excitement of a minor league game.

“We just felt that was a great way to spend 18 nights together,” Schneiderman said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.