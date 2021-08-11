104°F
Baseball

COVID-19 impacted Summerlin South loses in LL World Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2021 - 5:33 pm
 
Summerlin South won the Nevada state Little League baseball championship. Photo courtesy of Todd Hutton.
Summerlin South won the Nevada state Little League baseball championship. Photo courtesy of Todd Hutton.

Shorthanded Summerlin South played a close game for the second straight day at Little League Baseball’s West Region tournament but came up short.

Summerlin South lost 8-6 in nine innings to Southern California representative Torrance, California, in an elimination game Tuesday in Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, California.

The loss came a day after the Summerlin South fell 7-6 to Hawaii-Honolulu with three players in COVID-19 protocols, leaving them with the minimum of 10. The Nevada representative is out of the West Region tournament and will not advance to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Summerlin South was also down an assistant coach because Little League rules dictate only two coaches are allowed if the roster drops below 12. The team rallied from a two-run deficit twice Tuesday, including once in the eighth inning, but could not do so a third time against Torrance.

Stone Amsden, Alec Kajioka, Chase Griffith, Gavyn Kim and Brayden Lenahan each had two hits for Summerlin South. Amsden and Griffith each hit triples and Griffith also walked twice.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

