Greg Maddux says Braves will treasure title ‘for a lifetime’

The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series since Valley graduate Greg Maddux helped the club win the 1995 championship.

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Greg Maddux was part of the Atlanta Braves’ first World Series championship in 1995, and he was thrilled to see his old club win another one Tuesday night.

The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games. He threw out the first pitch before Game 5 in Atlanta.

“Happy for the fans and city of Atlanta,” Maddux said in a text message. “Having gone through it years ago, I understand how special it is. The players will have memories for a lifetime and I’m happy for them as well.”

Maddux, a Valley High School graduate and longtime Las Vegas resident, was part of the Braves’ Hall of Fame rotation that also included John Smoltz and Tom Glavine that helped Atlanta beat the Cleveland Indians in six games. He went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA against the Indians, allowing just nine hits in 16 innings.

Maddux also pitched in the 1996 and 1999 World Series, both against the Yankees, but the Braves fell short each time against New York.

His 355-227 career record and 3.16 ERA earned Maddux induction into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

