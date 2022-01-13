Las Vegas Aviators looking for ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ vocalists

It’s time to warm up those vocal chords, Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Ballpark officials have opened auditions for performers of the national anthem for the 2022 season of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Those interested should send a YouTube link or audio file with an a cappella rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” to anthem@aviatorslv.com by noon, Jan. 31 . Auditions are open to individuals and ensembles and. There is no age requirement.

Those who have performed the national anthem at the ballpark in previous years are required to send in a submission as well.

Decisions for finalists will be made by the Las Vegas Aviators game entertainment department. Finalists will be contacted via email to schedule an in-person audition in February.