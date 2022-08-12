88°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Baseball

Paseo Verde falls in Little League Baseball regional final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2022 - 4:18 pm
 
Baseball Glove on Diamond Plate. (Getty Images)
Baseball Glove on Diamond Plate. (Getty Images)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Third baseman Kolby Lamoreaux drove in five runs with a single and home run, and Snow Canyon (Utah) defeated Paseo Verde 7-3 in the Little League Baseball Mountain Region final Friday.

Paseo Verde (2-2) from Henderson fell one win short of becoming the second Nevada team to reach the Little League World Series. Mountain Ridge reached the event in 2014.

Snow Canyon (3-0), from Santa Clara, Utah, is the first team from the state to reach the Little League World Series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2022 is Vegas’ wettest monsoon season in 10 years, weather service says
2
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
Army veteran receives life sentence for role in rapper’s killing
3
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
4
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
5
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Take a look inside Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ new home — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Paseo Verde loses to Utah in Little League Mountain Regional
By Oscar Gonzalez / RJ

Colton Gainey hit a walk-off RBI single as Utah-Snow Canyon defeated Paseo Verde 5-4 in the Little League Baseball Mountain Regional on Tuesday in San Bernardino, California.

 
Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94
By Beth Harris The Associated Press

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining Dodgers fans for 67 years, died Tuesday, the team said. He was 94.