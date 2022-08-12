Paseo Verde falls in Little League Baseball regional final
A Henderson Little League Baseball team fell one win shy of becoming the second Nevada team to reach the World Series.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Third baseman Kolby Lamoreaux drove in five runs with a single and home run, and Snow Canyon (Utah) defeated Paseo Verde 7-3 in the Little League Baseball Mountain Region final Friday.
Paseo Verde (2-2) from Henderson fell one win short of becoming the second Nevada team to reach the Little League World Series. Mountain Ridge reached the event in 2014.
Snow Canyon (3-0), from Santa Clara, Utah, is the first team from the state to reach the Little League World Series.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
