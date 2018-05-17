Aces cut Las Vegan Sequoia Holmes, two others

Las Vegan Sequoia Holmes was among three cuts made by the Aces on Wednesday. They also waived forwards Cierra Burdick and Ivey Slaughter, giving them 13 players in camp.

The Aces, who open the WNBA season Sunday at Connecticut, also waived forwards Cierra Burdick and Ivey Slaughter, giving them 13 players in camp. They need to cut one more player Thursday to reach the roster limit of 12.

“They’re fighting for jobs, they’re fighting for playing time,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “They’re aware of the situation, and it’s tough on them, but it’s what makes you perform under pressure. We’re getting a good look at who can handle the pressure, and that’s what makes professional basketball players.”

Fourth-year wing Dearica Hamby arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday night and will make the final roster, and top guards Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride will join the team after the regular-season opener.

The 31-year-old Holmes, who starred at Mojave High School and then at UNLV from 2004 to 2008, was the final cut Wednesday. She played in the WNBA in 2008 and 2010, and returned to play for the San Antonio Stars last season, averaging 3.3 points in 11.3 minutes.

Burdick, a fourth-year forward, played 10 games in the WNBA last season for the New York Liberty and San Antonio, averaging 4.5 points in 8.6 minutes.

Slaughter was in New York’s camp under Laimbeer last season, but did not make the roster and has yet to play a WNBA regular-season game. She averaged 8.5 points as a reserve in the Aces’ two preseason games.

“Everybody’s worked really hard,” Laimbeer said of the players remaining in camp. “They’ve all given themselves the best chance to be on this team.”

GMs tab Wilson

WNBA general managers pegged A’ja Wilson as the rookie of the year in their preseason survey.

Wilson received 83 percent of the vote. Plum received 25 percent of the votes for the player most likely to have a breakout season.

