Aces defeat Lynx 85-77 for fourth win in a row

Kayla McBride had 24 points, a career-high tying nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 85-77 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride drives against Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) celebrates with forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) after Zandalasini hit a 2-point buzzer-beater to end the first quarter against the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen directs her teammates while moving the ball down the court under defense by Las Vegas Aces guard Moriah Jefferson (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

The Minnesota Lynx bench celebrates a layup with an and-one opportunity scored by Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen, who gets a hand up from the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) shoots a 3-point attempt over Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx forward Temi Fagbenle (14) reacts after her team was called for a shooting foul in the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces in Minneapolis, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus shoots against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) is fouled during a layup-attempt by Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords (8) in the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Minneapolis, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini (9) scores a layup as Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Kayla McBride (21) defend during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx guard Danielle Robinson (3) looks down after missing a fourth--quarter layup against the Las Vegas Aces during a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum drives against Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (13) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) is fouled by Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) during a layup attempt during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore falls out of bounds while chasing the ball, which was ruled last touched by the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve argues against an offensive foul call ruled against guard Tanisha Wright in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces in Minneapolis, Friday, July 13, 2018. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus, middle, argues with an official after being called for a technical foul during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) argues with an official after being called for a technical foul during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)

Tamera Young added 13 points and rookie A’ja Wilson, who was just 4-of-16 shooting, finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Kelsey Plum and Carolyn Swords had 11 points apiece for Las Vegas (10-12). It was a season high for Swords, who also grabbed 11 rebounds, and Plum hit three 3-pointers.

The Aces took control late in the first half with a 10-1 run, which was capped off by a Wilson jumper. Maya Moore hit a 3-pointer and then a step-back jumper to pull the Lynx (12-9) within four with 2½ minutes to play but they would get no closer. Young answered with a jumper and, after Minnesota’s Lindsay Whalen hit floater in the lane, Wilson and Swords made back-to-back layups to cap the scoring.

Whalen had a season-high 22 points, including three 3-pointers, with six rebounds and five assists, and Augustus finished with 14 points for Minnesota. Temi Fagbenle, who made her first career start, added a career-high tying 10 points.

