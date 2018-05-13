Aces drop preseason finale in Dallas

The Aces took their lumps Sunday afternoon in a 68-55 road loss versus the Dallas Wings to close their two-game preseason schedule.

Head coach Bill Laimbeer talks to Nia Coffey, a second-year forward with the Las Vegas Aces, during practice at the Cox Pavilion practice court in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer stressed that the team’s first preseason opponent, the Chinese national team, does not play at a WNBA level.

Its second opponent sure does. The Aces took their lumps Sunday afternoon in a 68-55 road loss at the Dallas Wings, closing their two-game preseason schedule.

The Aces will finalize their roster this week before their regular-season opener next Sunday at the Connecticut Sun.

Laimbeer adjusted his starting lineup Sunday, opting for rookie center Ji-Su Park over veteran Kelsey Bone, who started against the Chinese national team.

But Park picked up three quick fouls, and the Aces struggled to find offensive continuity in the first half — and during the entire game. They trailed 27-17 after the first quarter, 40-25 at halftime and didn’t execute with efficiency.

No. 1 overall pick A’ja Wilson shot 4-of-17 from the field, and finished with nine points and 12 rebounds. Las Vegas shot 25.7 percent from the floor and attempted two 3-pointers.

Tamera Young scored a team-high 11 points for the Aces, and Nia Coffey added eight points and seven rebounds. Glory Johnson and Liz Cambage scored 11 points apiece to lead Dallas.

