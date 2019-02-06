Aces star A’ja Wilson to play in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Aces star A’ja Wilson will play for the “Home” team in the 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, the NBA announced Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Aces star A’ja Wilson will play for the “home” team in the 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina, the NBA announced Wednesday morning.

The game will air on ESPN on Feb 15, and is set to kick off NBA All-Star Weekend.

The “home” team will be coached by Dawn Staley, who coached Wilson at South Carolina from 2014-18 and in September during the FIBA World Cup, at which the Americans won their third consecutive gold medal.

Let’s get more dubs A!!! You wanna start or nah? https://t.co/oFQP5jyM1k — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 6, 2019

Wilson averaged 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in her first WNBA season en route to 2018 Rookie of the Year honors. She played professionally in China after the FIBA World Cup, and was averaging 37.3 points per game with the Shanxi Flame before injuring her knee and returning to the United States.

The 6-foot-5-inch forward has since worked as a broadcaster for ESPN, calling SEC games, and was recently in Las Vegas to watch boxer Manny Pacquiao defeat Adrian Broner on Jan. 19.

