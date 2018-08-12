Aces stay alive for playoffs with 92-74 victory over Fever

The Aces snapped a five-game losing streak and preserved the possibility of the postseason with a 92-74 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night before an announced crowd of 5,213.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a play by Aces guard Moriah Jefferson (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Indiana Fever 92-74 in a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) pulls in the rebound over Indiana Fever forward Candice Dupree (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) takes a shot through Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler (17) and Fever forward Natalie Achonwa (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives the ball past Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Indiana Fever forward Natalie Achonwa (11) tip off at the start of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer talks to Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces coach Bill Laimbeer talks to his players on a time out during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) takes a shot over Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball against Indiana Fever forward Candice Dupree (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the hoop past Indiana Fever forward Natalie Achonwa (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives the ball against the Indiana Fever during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Moriah Jefferson (4) drives the ball past Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1), Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) and Fever center Kayla Alexander (40) vie for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Moriah Jefferson (4) takes a shot against Indiana Fever forward Stephanie Mavunga (23) and Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords (8) passes the ball past Indiana Fever guard Victoria Vivians (35) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Erica McCall (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives the ball against Indiana Fever forward Erica McCall (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces center Ji-Su Park (19) looks for a shot through Indiana Fever defenders Kayla Alexander (40) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) looks for shot as Indiana Fever forward Candice Dupree (4) goes in for the block during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives the ball past Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler (17) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Las Vegas resident named Phil Cory arrived to Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday night with a red Aces hat and a sign that read “PLAYOFFS ARE STILL AN OPTION.”

He’s right.

The Aces snapped a five-game losing streak and preserved the possibility of the postseason with a 92-74 victory over the Indiana Fever before an announced crowd of 5,213 that included boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

The Dallas Wings (14-16) are still in control of the No. 8 seed, but they lost their seventh consecutive game Saturday, falling to the Atlanta Dream. The Aces are within 1½ games of the Wings for the final playoff spot with three games to play, including one Friday at Dallas.

“There ain’t no playoffs if we don’t win games,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “Whatever happens on other teams, that’s their business. We’re just continuing to plug away, and I was overall very pleased with how we came to play tonight and got a win.”

The Aces (13-18) had been dreadful since the All-Star break, allowing more than 100 points in three of their four games and forfeiting the fifth. But Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Kayla McBride rectified their fortune by combining for 35 points in the first half.

Plum was dynamic on the perimeter.

Wilson was dynamic in the paint.

McBride reverted to all-star form and scored via jump shots, floaters and finishes around the basket.

They had their way with the Fever’s porous defense in the second half, too, and generated quality shot opportunities for the Aces in transition and half court.

The bench supplied 26 points, the defense was considerably better, and a 13-4 run in the third quarter all but ensured the victory.

“We knew that this was a must-win game,” Plum said. “We knew we had to come to play, bring our A game. I’m really proud of everyone. We did that.”

Plum had a game-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting and has scored 20 in three of her past four games. Wilson finished with 19 points, and McBride, who had seven points against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting.

Erica Wheeler led Indiana (5-26) with 13 points.

The Aces have practiced just once in August and finally will have a few days off to prepare for a home game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. They then travel to Dallas before the regular-season finale Aug. 19 at home against the Dream.

After a horrendous start to the season and a disastrous start to August, the playoffs are still an option.

“We all knew that we needed to get a win, and we came out with great energy. … Definitely laser focus,” Wilson said. “We’re not backing down. We’re focusing. We’re trying to make this playoff push.”

More Aces: Follow online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.