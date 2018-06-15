Aces vs. Wings preview: Friday’s game

The Aces are 2-1 on their four-game trip and will try to end it with a victory over the Wings, who defeated Las Vegas in the preseason.

Aces (3-7) vs. Dallas Wings (4-4)

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: College Park Center, Arlington, Texas.

TV: NBA TV

About the Aces: The Aces are 2-1 on their four-game trip and will try to end it with a victory over the Wings, who defeated Las Vegas in the preseason.

Las Vegas turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season Wednesday, holding New York to 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 16.7 percent from 3-point range and 63 points — a season low for an opponent.

A’ja Wilson has reached double figures in all 10 games and is averaging 21.1 points.

Forward Dearica Hamby scored 17 and Kayla McBride 16 against the Liberty for the Aces, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since relocating from San Antonio.

About the Wings: Skylar Diggins-Smith leads the WNBA in scoring with 22.1 points per game. She also averages 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists from the guard position.

Former No. 2 overall pick Elizabeth Cambage is back in the WNBA after a four-year hiatus and is averaging 19.1 points and 9.6 rebounds. Six other players average 5.6 to 9.3 points.

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA in offensive efficiency (100.6 points per 100 possessions) and fourth in defensive efficiency (98.6). They’re also second in the WNBA in rebounding 37.3 per game).

Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal