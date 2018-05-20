Connecticut routs Aces in season-opener 101-65

The Aces began their inaugural season in Las Vegas with a 101-65 loss Sunday to the Connecticut Sun at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Aces opened a 14-4 lead. Tamara Young’s basket 51 seconds into the game was the first in franchise history and she and Nia Coffey (six each) had 12 of those points.

Center A’ja Wilson, the first draft pick in Aces’ history, missed her first five shots before scoring with 4:55 to play in the first, which gave Las Vegas a 16-10 lead.

But the Sun quickly gained their balance, outscoring the Aces 21-7 through the end of the quarter for a 25-21 advantage.

The Aces were led in scoring by Young, who had 23 points. Wilson added 14. Alex Bentley led Connecticut with 18 points.

