Former NCAA hero Morgan William gets chance with WNBA’s Aces

Morgan William, who snapped Connecticut’s 111-game winning streak with a buzzer-beating shot in 2017, is working to earn a roster spot on the WNBA’s Aces.

Aces rookie Morgan William shooting free throws at UNLV's Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Courtesy/Las Vegas Aces)

Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) shoots a buzzer beater over Connecticut guard Gabby Williams (15) during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Mississippi State's Morgan William (2) celebrates during overtime against Louisville in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Mississippi State won 73-63. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Mississippi State's Morgan William celebrates during overtime against Louisville in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Mississippi State won 73-63. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Mississippi State's Morgan William points during the second half against Louisville in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Mississippi State won 73-63. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Mississippi State's Morgan William, left, heads to the basket past Notre Dame's Marina Mabrey during the second half in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Mississippi State's Morgan William pauses following a 61-58 loss to Notre Dame in the final of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Mississippi State's Morgan William (2) pauses as Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale is mobbed by teammates in the background after Ogunbowale's game-winning basket at the buzzer in the final game of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Notre Dame won 61-58. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer couldn’t recall how many charges former Bulldogs point guard Morgan William drew during her four-year career.

Either 105 or 115.

“She exudes toughness, fearlessness, competitive spirit,” Schaefer said. “She’s as physical as they come … She’ll do whatever it takes at any moment.”

Exactly why she’s at the Aces’ training camp

William, who most famously ended Connecticut’s 111-game winning streak with a buzzer-beating shot in the 2017 women’s Final Four semifinals, was not selected in the WNBA draft last month but received an invitation to Las Vegas’ camp, which began Sunday.

Bill Laimbeer, Aces president of basketball operations and coach, lauded William’s toughness and competitiveness, and said she deserved a chance to prove herself at the highest level.

“She played on the big stage, and that was a big positive,” Laimbeer said. “She’s a lead guard, she made some big shots … Nothing that really overly stands out, just a good solid package across the board.”

William cultivated that package at Mississippi State and helped reshape the women’s program.

The Bulldogs qualified for the NCAA Tournament her freshman year, reached the Sweet 16 her sophomore year and played in the national championship game her final two years. William said the body of work helped her prepare for the challenges she’s facing at the professional level.

“You make it to March, you see the best of the best,” she said Wednesday after practice. “I feel like those last two years, going to back-to-back Final Fours, really helped me prepare … because everybody who played in the Final Four pretty much had someone going to the pros.”

William is generously listed at 5 feet 5 inches tall, and Laimbeer said she’ll need to adjust and learn to finish plays against bigger players in the WNBA.

But there hasn’t been a stage — or situation — too big for William.

Not yet, anyway.

“I didn’t get drafted, but I figured I was going to get a call,” she said. “I’m just blessed with an opportunity. Going to work to get the most out of it.”

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.