Here’s a fans guide for Las Vegas Aces home games

Las Vegas’ first women’s professional basketball team tips off its 17-game home schedule at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and MGM Resorts International is pulling out all the stops to provide an enjoyable experience.

The Mandalay Bay Events Center during a Las Vegas Aces practice in Las Vegas, Friday, May 25, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Come one, come all to Mandalay Bay Events Center. The WNBA regular season is underway.

The Aces are here.

Las Vegas’ first women’s professional basketball team tips off its 17-game home schedule at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and MGM Resorts International is pulling out all the stops to provide an enjoyable experience for spectators beyond the games.

Here are a handful of other entertainment options available at Aces games.

Live performances

A band played at Mandalay Bay Events Center before the Aces’ preseason opener against the Chinese national team May 6.

Cirque du Soleil performers are going to get the party started Sunday.

Cast members from Michael Jackson ONETM are going to work their way through Mandalay Bay at 4 p.m., perform outside Citizens Kitchen and take photos with fans en route to Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will sing the national anthem before the game, and the world famous Jabbawockeez are scheduled to dance at halftime.

Pregame festivities

Libertine Social inside Mandalay Bay is hosting an official pregame party, featuring a DJ in the front lounge.

Arcade Bar is having a party for premium season-ticket holders, and Libertine To-Go is offering food for families attending the game.

Rhythm and Riffs will have live music before home games.

Fan zone

The entrance to Mandalay Bay Events Center features a bevy of family friendly games and activities for fans before and during games, as well as Aces memorabilia for sale.

Inflatable bowling and basketball hoops will be available. So is Aces connect four and Mandalay Bay cornhole.

Say cheese

Fans can pose next to life-sized photo cutouts of coach Bill Laimbeer, who is 6 feet 11 inches tall, and 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick A’ja Wilson, who is 6-5.

More cutouts are available, along with photo opportunities with the entertainers and famous guests who attend home games.

Beach time

MGM is offering complimentary access to Mandalay Bay Beach on five home game days: June 27 vs. Dallas Wings; July 5 vs. Chicago Sky; Aug. 1 vs. Phoenix Mercury; Aug. 9 vs. Minnesota Lynx; Aug. 15 vs. New York Liberty.

Professional basketball

WNBA players are really good.

Like, the best female players in the world.

They’re worth checking out, too.

