LA Sparks re-sign 4-time WNBA All-Star veteran Alana Beard

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks have re-signed guard-forward Alana Beard, the reigning WNBA defensive player of the year.
The 13-year veteran has career averages of 11.6 points and 1.7 steals. She joined the Sparks in 2012 and was a starter on the club’s 2016 WNBA championship team.
Beard is a four-time All-Star and has been named to the league’s All-Defensive Team nine times.
She was drafted second overall by Washington in 2004 after playing at Duke.