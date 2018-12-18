Las Vegas Aces open basketball season against LA Sparks

The WNBA schedule released Tuesday also has the Las Vegas Aces for three games on ESPN2 — at the Phoenix Mercury on May 31, home against the Seattle Storm on July 23 and at the Sparks on Aug. 1.

Las Vegas Aces center Ji-Su Park (19) looks for a shot through Indiana Fever defenders Kayla Alexander (40) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Aces will open their second season May 26 against the Los Angeles Sparks at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

ESPN networks will air 16 regular-season WNBA games, up from 13 a year ago, and ABC will also air the league’s all-star game, which will take place at Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27.

“The Sparks have been the most successful team in the West with regards to postseason appearances since the league’s inception, and they will provide us with a good early-season test to see how much we’ve grown as a team,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “I anticipate a sell-out crowd to ring in the new year for the Aces.”

The Aces concluded their inaugural season with a 14-19 record and missed the playoffs by a half-game. The 2018 regular season was condensed because of the FIBA World Cup, but the 2019 season is three weeks longer, and the Aces won’t play any back-to-backs.

“Our front office staff, players, and especially our fans, can’t wait to tip off the second season of Las Vegas Aces basketball this season,” Laimbeer said. “We had a great inaugural season a year ago, both on and off the court, and our expectations for success continue to grow.”

