Las Vegas Aces unveil uniforms ahead of WNBA draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2018 - 9:27 am
 

The Las Vegas Aces unveiled their jerseys Thursday morning on Las Vegas TV station Fox 5, hours before the WNBA Draft in New York City.

The uniforms feature MGM Resorts International’s logo on the right shoulder. The company bought the team in the fall and brought it from San Antonio to Las Vegas.

The draft begins at 4 p.m. local time, and the Aces have the No. 1 overall pick. They’re expected to select South Carolina forward and consensus national player of the year A’ja Wilson.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

