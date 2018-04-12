Las Vegas Aces unveil uniforms ahead of WNBA draft

The Las Vegas Aces unveiled their jerseys Thursday morning on Las Vegas TV station Fox 5, hours before the WNBA Draft in New York City.

Las Vegas Aces uniform (Aces/Instagram)

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Connecticut's Gabby Williams (15) and Crystal Dangerfield (5) during the first half of a regional final at the a women's NCAA college basketball tournament Monday, March 26, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The uniforms feature MGM Resorts International’s logo on the right shoulder. The company bought the team in the fall and brought it from San Antonio to Las Vegas.