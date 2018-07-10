Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky

The Las Vegas Aces (8-12) have rebounded rather nicely after a 1-7 start and are just two games back of the eighth and final playoff spot.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a free throw against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Friday, June 29, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

* Who: Aces (8-12) vs. Chicago Sky (7-12)

* Where: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Illinois

* When: 5:30 p.m.

* How to watch: WNBA League Pass

* About the Aces: The Aces have rebounded nicely after a 1-7 start, and are just two games back of the eighth and final playoff spot.

A’ja Wilson was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 29 points and 4.5 blocks in two victories. Her 21-point season average ranks second in the league, and she tops everybody with eight free throws per game, which shows her ability to keep defenders on their heels and draw fouls.

Guard Kayla McBride has solidified herself as one of the best perimeter players in the league, and is good for 19 points per game on 47.1 percent shooting, including 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Point guards Kelsey Plum and Moriah Jefferson combined for 15 assists and no turnovers in their last game, and are becoming more comfortable running the offense.

The Aces have split their two games against the Sky this season, with Las Vegas notching its victory Thursday.

* About the Sky: The quartet of Allie Quigley, Diamond DeShields, Courtney Vandersloot and Cheyenne Parker anchor Chicago.

Quigley leads the team with 16.7 points per game and DeShields is one of the top rookies, averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Vandersloot is having an outstanding year with 10.7 points and 7.6 assists per game, which are among the most in the WNBA. Parker is averaging 10.2 points.

The Sky beat the Aces in early June, and are currently a half-game behind them as the No. 10 team in the WNBA. They’ve lost three of their last four games, but beat the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday to snap their skid.

Both Las Vegas and Chicago are chasing the Atlanta Dream, who are 9-9 this season.

Sam Gordon Review-Journal

