Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics preview: Friday’s game

The Aces (12-14) are two games out of the No. 8 playoff seed and play three road games against three playoff teams in five days.

Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) shoots over Phoenix Mercury defenders Camille Little (20), Brittney Griner (42) and DeWanna Bonner (24) in the first quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Moriah Jefferson (4) drives past Phoenix Mercury defenders Brittney Griner (42) and Diana Taurasi (3) in the second quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots over Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the second quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (24) fights for a loose ball in second quarter during Phoenix's game with the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) leaps to block the shot of Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the second quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) drives past Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in the second quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) in the second quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Tamera Young (1) shoots a jump shot over Phoenix Mercury forward Camille Little (20) in the second quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Phoenix Mercury guard Leilani Mitchell (5) shoots over Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the first quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) shoots over Phoenix Mercury defenders Camille Little (20), Brittney Griner (42) and DeWanna Bonner (24) in the first quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center Kelsey Bone (3) shoots over Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) in the first quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Nia Coffey (12) gets fouled by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in the second quarter on Wednesday, August, 1, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Game day

Who: Aces vs. Washington Mystics

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -7½; total 170½

TV: NBA TV

About the Aces: The Aces (12-14) started their crucial three-game trip with five hours of flight delays at McCarran International Airport. They’re two games out of the No. 8 playoff seed and play three road games against three playoff teams in five days.

Las Vegas will lean on all-stars A’ja Wilson and Kayla McBride, who are averaging 20.3 points and 19.3. Point guard Kelsey Plum is second in the league in 3-point shooting at 45.1 percent.

The Aces have split their two games with the Mystics, with both teams winning at home.

About the Mystics: Washington (15-11) is riding the play of forward Elena Della Done to a strong standing in the Eastern Conference. The 2015 WNBA MVP is averaging 20.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. All-Star point guard Kristi Toliver averages 13.4 points and 4.5 assists.

The Mystics have lost five of their past eight games.

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.