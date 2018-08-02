Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics preview: Friday’s game

Game day
Who: Aces vs. Washington Mystics
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Line: Mystics -7½; total 170½
TV: NBA TV
About the Aces: The Aces (12-14) started their crucial three-game trip with five hours of flight delays at McCarran International Airport. They’re two games out of the No. 8 playoff seed and play three road games against three playoff teams in five days.
Las Vegas will lean on all-stars A’ja Wilson and Kayla McBride, who are averaging 20.3 points and 19.3. Point guard Kelsey Plum is second in the league in 3-point shooting at 45.1 percent.
The Aces have split their two games with the Mystics, with both teams winning at home.
About the Mystics: Washington (15-11) is riding the play of forward Elena Della Done to a strong standing in the Eastern Conference. The 2015 WNBA MVP is averaging 20.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. All-Star point guard Kristi Toliver averages 13.4 points and 4.5 assists.
The Mystics have lost five of their past eight games.
