Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics preview: Friday’s game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2018 - 3:58 pm
 

Game day

Who: Aces vs. Washington Mystics

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -7½; total 170½

TV: NBA TV

About the Aces: The Aces (12-14) started their crucial three-game trip with five hours of flight delays at McCarran International Airport. They’re two games out of the No. 8 playoff seed and play three road games against three playoff teams in five days.

Las Vegas will lean on all-stars A’ja Wilson and Kayla McBride, who are averaging 20.3 points and 19.3. Point guard Kelsey Plum is second in the league in 3-point shooting at 45.1 percent.

The Aces have split their two games with the Mystics, with both teams winning at home.

About the Mystics: Washington (15-11) is riding the play of forward Elena Della Done to a strong standing in the Eastern Conference. The 2015 WNBA MVP is averaging 20.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. All-Star point guard Kristi Toliver averages 13.4 points and 4.5 assists.

The Mystics have lost five of their past eight games.

