The Aces defeated the New York Liberty 85-72 on Wednesday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center to tie the Dallas Wings for the WNBA’s eighth and final playoff spot with two games remaining.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives past New York Liberty center Kia Vaughn (7) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Jaime Nared (31) drives past New York Liberty guard Bria Hartley (8) in the second quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives past New York Liberty center Kia Vaughn (7) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) drives past New York Liberty guard Rebecca Allen (9) in the second quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Aces Wild Card Crew performs at the end of the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past New York Liberty guard Sugar Rodgers (14) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces center Carolyn Swords (8) drives past New York Liberty guard Marissa Coleman (0) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces forward Tamera Young (1) fights for a rebound with New York Liberty guard Kiah Stokes (41) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past New York Liberty guard Sugar Rodgers (14) in the first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Aces defeated the New York Liberty 85-72 on Wednesday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center to tie the Dallas Wings for the WNBA’s eighth and final playoff spot with two games remaining. Both teams are 14-18. Las Vegas plays at Dallas on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

More Aces: Follow all of our Aces coverage online at reviewjournal.com/aces and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.