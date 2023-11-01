67°F
Basketball

Bob Knight, Indiana’s coaching giant, dies at age 83

By Michael Marot The Associated Press
November 1, 2023 - 4:56 pm
 
Bob Knight speaks during a campaign stop for Donald Trump in Indianapolis in April 2016. (AP Ph ...
Bob Knight speaks during a campaign stop for Donald Trump in Indianapolis in April 2016. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Texas Tech coach Bob Knight, left, argues a call with an NCAA official during a basketball game ...
Texas Tech coach Bob Knight, left, argues a call with an NCAA official during a basketball game against Texas A&M in Lubbock, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight, the brilliant and combustible coach who won three NCAA titles at Indiana and for years was the scowling face of college basketball has died. He was 83.

Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.

Knight was among the winningest coaches in the sport, finishing his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984.

The Hall of Famer cared little what others thought of him, choosing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” to celebrate his 880th win in 2007, then the record for a Division I men’s coach.

He was nicknamed “The General” and his temper was such that in 2000 it cost him his job at Indiana. He once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw a chair across the court and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck.

His critics fumed relentlessly about his conduct, but his defenders were legion. There was this side of Knight as well: He took pride in his players’ high graduation rates, and during a rule-breaking era he never was accused of a major NCAA violation.

