101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

Cavaliers hire ex-Cal coach Lindsay Gottlieb as assistant

By Tom Withers The Associated Press
June 12, 2019 - 11:16 am
 

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have hired former California coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant on John Beilein’s staff.

Gottlieb spent the past eight years coaching the Golden Bears, leading them to seven NCAA Tournament appearances. While she’s not the first female assistant coach in the NBA, she is the first to go from being a head college coach to the pro league.

Gottlieb went 179-89 at Cal and led the school to its first Final Four in 2013.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman says Gottlieb will “be a great addition” for Beilein, who is taking over a young Cleveland team. Altman says Gottlieb “brings a depth of basketball knowledge, leadership, perspective and approach to her craft that will fit very well with our team and staff alike.”

The Cavaliers hired Beilein last month following his 12-year stint at Michigan, where he was the school’s winningest coach.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen C ...
Warriors don’t wilt, rally to force Game 6 in NBA Finals
By Brian Mahoney The Associated Press

Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge long after Kevin Durant was injured again to give the Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.