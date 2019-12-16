51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

Georgetown’s Mary Fenlon dies in Henderson at 81

The Associated Press
December 16, 2019 - 1:16 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Mary Fenlon, Georgetown’s longtime men’s basketball academic coordinator, has died She was 81.

She died Sunday in Henderson, Nevada, after a battle with cancer, the school said Monday.

Fenlon spent 27 years at Georgetown, where for many seasons she was a fixture on the bench during basketball games. Hall of Fame coach John Thompson felt it important to have some of her stature on the sideline. She also was an assistant on the U.S. team he coached at the 1988 Olympics.

One of just five non-players from the men’s basketball program inducted into Georgetown’s athletics hall of fame, Fenlon oversaw academics during an era where the Hoyas won the a national title, made three Final Four and 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and captured six Big East tournament titles. Fenlon worked under Thompson from 1972-1999.

Fenlon left a lasting imprint on current coach Patrick Ewing, who starred at Georgetown from 1981-1985.

“She was like a mother figure — even though we all had mothers — but she was our mother figure here on campus,” Ewing said. “Because of her and the work ethic that she showed us, we were able to be successful after leaving here.”

Georgetown says 97% of men’s basketball players who stayed all four years graduated under Fenlon’s watch. When Thompson added her to his coaching staff at the 1988 Olympics, she became the first woman to serve in that capacity for USA Basketball. The team won a bronze medal in Seoul.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Aaro ...
NBA bettors suffer brutal bad beats
By / RJ

The Knicks-Pacers total was 209 on Saturday. Indiana led 104-100 with 5:05 left and the over looked like a lock. The final score was 104-103.

 
Offensive droughts costing UNLV wins
By / RJ

UNLV plays at Fresno State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a rare Mountain West December game. The Rebels have gone through a series of dry scoring spells this season.

Cincinnati guard Chris McNeal (0) drives to the basket as UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) de ...
UNLV basketball loses in overtime at Cincinnati, 72-65
By Charlie Goldsmith Special to the / RJ

The Rebels trailed 58-48 with a minute left in regulation, but forced overtime, 60-60, on Elijah Mitrou-Long’s 3-pointer with one second left. Mitrou-Long scored 29 points.