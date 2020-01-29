Las Vegas sign goes purple and gold for Kobe Bryant, crash victims

The famed Las Vegas sign displayed purple and gold lights Wednesday in honor of basketball star Kobe Bryant and the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash in California.

In a Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) hugs his daughter Gianna on the court in warm-ups before first half NBA All-Star Game basketball action in Toronto. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, when a helicopter crashed in the Los Angeles area. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

In a July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China Thursday, April 10, 2014, in San Diego. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, file)

Clark County commissioners attended an 11 a.m. illumination of the lights at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign at 5200 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area, northwest of Los Angeles.

The Women of Color Coalition will have a vigil at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Student Union courtyard at UNLV, according to media reports.

