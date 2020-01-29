55°F
Basketball

Las Vegas sign goes purple and gold for Kobe Bryant, crash victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2020 - 5:38 am
 

The famed Las Vegas sign displayed purple and gold lights Wednesday morning in honor of basketball star Kobe Bryant and the victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash in California.

Clark County commissioners attended an 11 a.m. illumination of the lights at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign at 5200 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area, northwest of Los Angeles.

The Women of Color Coalition will have a vigil at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Student Union courtyard at UNLV, according to media reports.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

