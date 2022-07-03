2022 NBA Summer League rosters

The 2022 NBA Summer League is being held July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Here are the team rosters.

Name, Position, Age, Height, Weight, 2021 Team

Atlanta Hawks

James Akinjo, G, 21, 6-1, 190, Baylor

Chris Clemons, G, 24, 5-9, 180, Maine (G League)

Sharife Cooper, G, 21, 6-1, 176, College Park Skyhawks (G League)

Tyson Etienne, G, 22, 6-2, 205, Wichita State

Marcus Georges-Hunt, G, 28, 6-6, 220, Brujos de Guayama (Puerto Rico)

Grant Golden, F, 24, 6-10, 255, Richmond

AJ Griffin, F, 18, 6-6, 222, Duke

Chandler Hutchison, F, 26, 6-6, 210, Sioux Falls (G League)

Jalen Johnson, F, 20, 6-8, 220, Atlanta Hawks

Tyrese Martin, G, 23, 6-6, 215, Connecticut

Boston Celtics

Juhann Begarin, G, 19, 6-5, 185, Paris Basketball (France)

JD Davison, G, 19, 6-3, 195, Alabama

Malik Fitts, F, 24, 6-5, 230, Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser, F, 24, 6-7, 215, Boston Celtics

Mfiondu Kabengele, F, 24, 6-9, 250, Rio Grande Valley Vipers (G League)

Juwan Morgan, F, 25, 6-7, 232, Boston Celtics

Matt Ryan, F, 25, 6-7, 215, Boston Celtics

Brodric Thomas, G, 25, 6-5, 185, Boston Celtics

Trevion Williams, F, 21, 6-10, 255, Purdue

Brooklyn Nets

David Duke Jr., G, 22, 6-4, 205, Long Island Nets (G League)

Kessler Edwards, F, 21 6-8, 215, Long Island Nets (G League)

Kaiser Gates, F, 25 6-7, 225, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel)

RaiQuan Gray, F, 22 6-8, 268, Long Island Nets (G League)

Brison Gresham, F/C, 24 6-9, 240, Texas Southern

Noah Kirkwood, G, 22 6-7, 215, Harvard

Taze Moore, F, 24 6-5, 195, Houston

Yves Pons, F, 23 6-5, 206, Memphis Hustle (G League)

Day’Ron Sharpe, C, 20 6-9, 264, Brooklyn Nets

Cam Thomas, G, 20 6-3, 210, Brooklyn Nets

Alondes Williams, G, 23 6-5, 210, Long Island Nets (G League)

Donovan Williams, G/F, 21 6-6, 190, UNLV

Charlotte Hornets

Ty-Shon Alexander, G, 23, 6-3, 195, Pallacanestro Trieste (Italia)

LiAngelo Ball, F, 6-5, 230, 23, Greensboro Swarm ( G League)

Jalen Crutcher, G, 22, 6-2, Greensboro Swarm (G League)

LJ Figueroa, G, 24, 6-6, 200, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)

Kai Jones, F/C, 21, 6-10, 225, Greensboro Swarm (G League)

Scottie Lewis, G, 22, 6-5, 185, Greensboro Swarm (G League)

Brady Manek, F, 23, 6-9, 230, North Carolina

Bryce McGowens, G/F, 19, 6-7, 181, Nebraska

Cameron McGriff, F, 24, 6-7, 220, Capitanes de Arecibo (Puerto Rico)

Justin Minaya, F, 23, 6-7, 210, Providence

Nick Richards, C, 24, 7-0, 250, Charlotte Hornets

JT Thor, 19, F, 6-9, 205, Charlotte Hornets

Isaiah Whaley, F, 24, 6-9, 225, Connecticut

Mark Williams, C, 20, 7-1, 242, Duke

Chicago Bulls

Ethan Thompson, G, 23, 6-5, 195, Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)

Marko Simonovic, C, 22, 6-11, 220, Chicago Bulls

Malcolm Hill, G/F, 26, 6-6, 220, Chicago Bulls Two-Way Contract

Dalen Terry, G, 19, 6-7, 195, Arizona

Carlik Jones, G, 24, 6-1, 185, Texas Legends (NBA G League)

Justin Lewis, F, 20, 6-7, 245, Marquette

Javon Freeman-Liberty, G, 22, 6-4, 180, DePaul

Justin Wright-Foreman, G, 24, 6-2, 190, Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)

Perrion Callandret, G, 27, 6-2, 180, Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)

Akoldah Gak, F, 19, 6-11, 200, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Henri Dell, F, 22, Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)

Sindarius Thornwell, G, 27, 6-4, 215, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Makur Maker, C, 21, 6-11, 235, Sydney Kings (Australia)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Ochai Agbaji, G, 22 6-5, 215, Kansas

Ashton Hagans, G, 22 6-3, 190, Raptors 905 (G League)

Josh Hall, F, 21 6-9, 190, Raptors 905 (G League)

Amauri Hardy, G, 24 6-1, 200, G-League Ignite

Aaron Henry, F, 22 6-5, 210, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

Isaiah Mobley, F, 22 6-10, 240, Southern California

RJ Nembhard, G, 23 6-5, 200, Cleveland Cavaliers

Malik Osborne, F, 24 6-9, 225, Florida State

Jamorko Pickett, F, 24 6-9, 206, Detroit Pistons

Nate Reuvers, F/C, 23 6-11, 235, KK Cibona (Croatia)

Amar Sylla, F/C, 20 6-9, 190, BC Nevezis (Lithuania)

Luke Travers, F, 20 6-7, 208, Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Cam Young, F, 25 6-6, 205, Cleveland Charge (G League)

Dallas Mavericks

Jaden Hardy, G, 19, 6-4, 198, Team Ignite (G League)

Moses Wright, F, 23, 6-8, 226, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)

Jerrick Harding, G, 24, 6-1, 180, Nymburk (Czech Republic)

Miye Oni, G/F, 24, 6-5, 206, Utah Jazz

Alessandro Pajola, G, 22, 6-4, 209, Virtus Bologna (Italy)

Derrick Alston Jr., F/G, 24, 6-9, 190, Salt Lake City Stars (G League)

Jalen Lecque, G, 22, 6-4, 185, Wisconsin Herd (G League)

A.J. Lawson, G, 21, 6-6, 179, Guelph Nighthawks (Canada)

Marcus Bingham Jr., F, 21, 7-0, 230, Michigan State

Justin Gorham, F, 23, 6-7, 225, Houston

David Collins, G, 24, 6-4, 220, Clemson

Isaiah Brown, F, 6-7, 180, Texas Legends (G League)

Guo Haowen, G/F, 22, 6-8, 201, Shanghai Sharks (China)

Denver Nuggets

Teddy Allen, F, 24, 6-6, 212, New Mexico State

Adonis Arms, F, 23, 6-5, 200, Texas Tech

Christian Braun, F, 21, 6-6, 210, Kansas

Marcus Burk, G, 24, 6-3, 205, Grand Rapids Gold (G League)

Manny Camper, G/F, 23, 6-7, 216, Grand Rapids Gold (G League)

Collin Gillespie, G, 23, 6-3, 190, Villanova

Kellan Grady, G, 24, 6-3, 205, Kentucky

Kevarrius Hayes, C, 25, 6-9, 227, Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)

Drake Jeffries, G, 22, 6-5, 185, Wyoming

Ismaël Kamagate, C, 21, 6-11, 220, Paris BC (France)

Matt Mitchell, F, 23, 6-6, 235, SIG Strasbourg (France)

Mbaye N’Diaye, F, 28 6-8, 202, ADA Blois Basket (France)

Jontay Porter, F, 22, 6-10, 236, Missouri

Peyton Watson, F, 19, 6-8, 200, UCLA

Jack White, F, 24, 6-7, 222, Melbourne United (Australia)

Bryce Wills, G, 21, 6-6, 200, Grand Rapids Gold (G League)

Detroit Pistons

Jules Bernard, G, 22, 6-6, 205, UCLA

Saddiq Bey, F, 23, 6-8, 215, Detroit Pistons

Buddy Boeheim, G, 22, 6-6, 195, Syracuse

Jimmy Boeheim, F, 24, 6-8, 215, Cornell

Cade Cunningham, G, 20, 6-6, 220, Detroit Pistons

Kyle Foster, G, 25 6-5, 172, Howard

Killian Hayes, G, 20 6-5, 195, Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey, G, 20 6-4, 200, Purdue

Braxton Key, F, 25 6-8, 230, Detroit Pistons

Balsa Koprivica, C, 22 7-1, 240, Partizan Belgrade

Saben Lee, G, 23 6-2, 183, Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Livers, F, 23 6-7, 230, Detroit Pistons

Kameron McGusty, G, 24 6-5, 190, Miami

Charlie Moore, G, 24 5-11, 180, Miami

Isaiah Stewart, C, 21 6-8, 250, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Tarke, F, 24 6-6, 220, Motor City Cruise (G League)

Justin Turner, G, 24 6-4, 205, Motor City Cruise (G League)

Stanley Umude, G, 23 6-6, 210, Arkansas

Golden State Warriors

Yudai Baba, G, 26, 6-5, 198, Melbourne United (Australia)

Patrick Baldwin Jr. ,G/F, 19, 6-9, 220, Milwaukee

Gabriel Chachashvili, C, 22, 6-10, 220, Hapoel Galil Elyon (Israel)

Jacob Gilyard, G, 23, 5-9, 160, Richmond

Justinian Jessup, G, 24, 6-7, 202, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)

Jonathan Kuminga, F, 19, 6-8, 210, Golden State Warriors

Kalob Ledoux, G, 24, 6-4, 190, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)

Selom Mawugbe, C, 23, 6-10, 230, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)

Moses Moody, G, 20, 6-6, 205, Golden State Warriors

Alex Morales, F, 24, 6-6, 180, Wagner

JD Notae, G, 23, 6-2, 195, Arkansas

Lester Quiñones, G, 21, 6-5, 205, Memphis

Ryan Rollins, G, 19, 6-4, 180, Toledo

Gui Santos, F, 20, 6-8, 209, Minas (Brazil)

Quinndary Weatherspoon, G, 25, 6-3, 207, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)

Payton Willis, G, 6-4, 200, Minnesota

James Wiseman, C, 7-0, 258, Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

TyTy Washington Jr., G, 20, 6-3, 197, Kentucky

Jabari Smith Jr., F, 19, 6-10, 220, Auburn

Josh Christopher, G, 20, 6-5, 215, Arizona State

Daishen Nix, G, 20, 6-5, 224, NBA G League Ignite

Usman Garuba, F/C, 20, 6-8, 220, Real Madrid

Tari Eason, F, 21, 6-8, 216, Louisiana State

Anthony Lamb, F, 24, 6-6, 225, Vermont

Aric Holman, F/C, 24, 6-9, 225, Mississippi State

Jordan Allen, G, 24, 6-4, 195, Lynn

Tamenang Choh, G/F, 23, 6-5, 210, Brown

Eron Gordon, G, 24, 6-3, 200, Valparaiso

Trevor Hudgins, G, 23, 6-0, 180, NW Missouri State

Trhae Mitchell, F, 24, 6-6, 195, South Alabama

Carl Pierre, G, 23, 6-4, 190, Rice

Indiana Pacers

Bennie Boatwright, F, 25, 6-10, 235, Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G League)

Eli Brooks, G, 23, 6-1, 185, Michigan

Kendall Brown, G/F, 19, 6-8, 205, Baylor

Tevin Brown, G, 23, 6-5, 175, Murray State

David DiLeo, F, 25, 6-8, 224, P.A.O.K. BC (Greece)

Chris Duarte, G, 25, 6-6, 190, Indiana Pacers

Nate Hinton, G, 23, 6-5, 210, Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G League)

Isaiah Jackson, F, 20, 6-10, 206, Kentucky

Bennedict Mathurin, G, 20, 6-6, 195, Arizona

Andrew Nembhard, G, 22, 6-5, 193, Gonzaga

Jermaine Samuels, F, 23, 6-7, 230, Villanova

Simi Shittu, F, 22, 6-10, 240, Ironi Nes Ziona (Israel)

Terry Taylor, F, 22, 6-5, 230, Indiana Pacers

Duane Washington, Jr., G, 22, 6-3, 210, Indiana Pacers

Gabe York, G, 28, 6-3, 185, Indiana Pacers

Fanbo Zeng, F, 19, 6-9, 200, G League Ignite (G League)

Los Angeles Clippers

Justin Bean, F, 25, 6-7, 210, Utah State

Brandon Boston, G-F, 20, 6-6, 188, Los Angeles Clippers

Jarrell Brantley, F, 26, 6-5, 250, Leones de Ponce (Puerto Rico)

Isiah Brown, G, 24, 6-2, 180, Texas Legends (G League)

Michael Devoe, G, 22, 6-4, 183, Georgia Tech

Moussa Diabate, F-C, 20, 6-11, 210, Michigan

Trey McGowens, G, 22, 6-4, 191, Nebraska

Xavier Moon, G, 27, 6-2, 165, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)

Reggie Perry, F-C, 22, 6-8, 250, Portland Trail Blazers

Jason Preston, G, 22, 6-3, 181, Los Angeles Clippers

Cam Reynolds, F, 27, 6-7, 225, Dolomiti Energia Trento (G League)

Jay Scrubb, G, 21, 6-5, 220, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)

Keaton Wallace, G, 23, 6-3, 185, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)

Lucas Williamson, G, 23, 6-4, 205, Loyola-Chicago

Los Angeles Lakers

Paris Bass, F, 26, 6-8, 200, South Bay Lakers (G League)

Vitto Brown, F, 26, 6-8, 237, Real Betis (Spain)

Max Christie, G, 19, 6-6, 190, Michigan State

R.J. Cole, G, 22, 6-1, 185, Connecticut

Jay Huff, C, 24, 7-1, 240, South Bay Lakers (G League)

Mason Jones, G, 23, 6-4, 201, Los Angeles Lakers

Mac McClung, G, 23, 6-2, 185, Los Angeles Lakers

Javante McCoy, G, 24, 6-5, 180, Boston University

Shareef O’Neal, F, 22, 6-10, 225, Louisiana State

Nate Pierre-Louis, G, 23, 6-4, 205, South Bay Lakers (G League)

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, 21, 6-3, 185, Vanderbilt

Cole Swider, F, 23, 6-9, 225, Syracuse

Fabian White Jr., 23, F, 6-8, 230, Houston

Memphis Grizzlies

Santi Aldama, F, 21, 6-11, 224, Memphis Grizzlies

Keve Aluma, F, 23, 6-9, 235, Virginia Tech

Shaq Buchanan, G, 25, 6-3, 190, Memphis Hustle (G League)

Kennedy Chandler, G, 19, 6-0, 171 Tennessee

Jake LaRavia, F, 20, 6-8, 235 Wake Forest

Kenny Lofton Jr. F/C, 19, 6-6, 280 Louisiana Tech

Dakota Mathias, G, 26, 6-4, 200 Texas Legends (G League)

EJ Onu, F/C, 22, 6-11, 240, Memphis Hustle (G League)

David Roddy, F, 23, 6-5, 260, Colorado State

Ronaldo Segu, G, 22, 6-0, 165, Buffalo

Xavier Tillman Sr., F/C, 23, 6-8, 245, Memphis Grizzlies

Tremont Waters, G, 24, 5-10, 175 Gigantes de Carolina (Puerto Rico)

Romeo Weems, F, 21, 6-7, 215 Memphis Hustle (G League)

Ziaire Williams, G/F, 20, 6-9, 215, Memphis Grizzlies

Vince Williams Jr., G/F, 21, 6-6, 205 Virginia Commonwealth

Miami Heat

Jalen Adaway, F, 23, 6-5, 215, St. Bonaventure

Kyle Allman Jr., G, 24, 6-4, 183, Paris Basketball (France)

Jamaree Bouyea, G, 23, 6-2, 170, San Francisco

A.J. Lawson, G, 21, 6-6, 180, South Carolina

Jamal Cain, F, 23, 6-7, 191, Oakland

Marcus Garrett, G, 23, 6-5, 205, Kansas

Bryce Hamilton, G, 21, 6-4, 205, UNLV

Haywood Highsmith, F, 25, 6-7, 220, Wheeling University

Nikola Jović, F, 19, 6-11, 223, Mega Basket (Serbia)

Mychal Mulder, G, 28, 6-3, 195, Miami Heat

Orlando Robinson, C, 21, 6-11, 244, Fresno State

Javonte Smart, G, 23, 6-3, 205, Miami Heat

Aaron Wheeler, F, 23, 6-9, 205, St. John’s

Bryson Williams, C, 24, 6-9, 237, Texas Tech

Ömer Yurtseven, C, 24, 6-11, 255, Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

MarJon Beauchamp, F/G, 21, 6-6, 199, G League Ignite

Hugo Besson, G, 21, 6-5, 180, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)

Evans Ganapamo, F, 27, 6-5, 185, Cape Town Tigers (Basketball Africa League)

AJ Green, G, 22, 6-4, 190, Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract

Matthew Hurt, F, 22, 6-9, 235, Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, 23, 6-9, 240, Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract

Iverson Molinar, G, 22, 6-3, 190, Mississippi State

Rayjon Tucker, G, 24, 6-3, 209, Milwaukee Bucks

Luca Vildoza, G, 26, 6-3, 190, Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves

Leandro Bolmaro, F, 21, 6-6, 200, Minnesota Timberwolves

Brian Bowen II, F, 23, 6-7, 199, Iowa Wolves (G League)

Terrell Brown Jr., G, 24, 6-3, 185, Washington

Deonte Burton, F, 28, 6-4, 240, Maine Celtics (G League)

George Conditt IV, F, 21, 6-10, 245, Gigantes de Carolina (Puerto Rico)

Melvin Frazier Jr., G, 25, 6-5, 215, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevon Harris, G, 25, 6-6, 216, Raptors 905 (G League)

Walker Kessler, C, 20, 7-1, 245, Auburn

Matt Lewis, G, 21, 6-5, 200, Iowa Wolves (G League)

David McCormack, F, 22, 6-10, 250, Kansas

Josh Minott, F, 19, 6-8, 197, Memphis

Wendell Moore Jr., F, 20, 6-5, 213, Duke

Marial Shayok, F, 26, 6-6, 206, Fenerbahce S.K. (Turkey)

Matteo Spagnolo, G, 19, 6-4, 196, Vanoli Cremona (Italy)

Phillip Wheeler, F, 20, 6-8, 185, Quebradillas (Puerto Rico)

Kahlil Whitney, F, 21, 6-6, 210, Kentucky

New Orleans Pelicans

Dereon Seabron, G, 22, 6-7, 180, North Carolina State

Jared Harper, G, 24, 6-0, 175, New Orleans Pelicans

Naji Marshall, F, 24, 6-7, 220, New Orleans Pelicans

Dyson Daniels, G, 19, 6-8, 199, Ignite (G League)

John Butler, F, 19, 7-1, 174, Florida State

Jose Alvarado, G, 24, 6-0, 179, New Orleans Pelicans

Daeqwon Plowden, G/F, 23, 6-6, 215, Bowling Green

Elijah Stewart, G, 26, 6-5, 190, U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)

Trey Murphy III, F, 22, 6-9, 206, New Orleans Pelicans

Amadou Sow, C, 23, 6-9, 235, UC Santa Barbara

John Petty Jr., G, 23, 6-5, 184, Birmingham Squadron (G League)

E.J. Liddell, F, 21, 6-7, 240, Ohio State

Zach Hankins, C, 25, 7-0, 245, Birmingham Squadron (G League)

Tyrique Jones, C, 25, 6-9, 239, Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy)

Karlo Matkovic, F/C, 21, 6-11, 231, Mega Mazzart (Serbia)

Deividas Sirvydis, F, 22 6-8, 190, Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks

Jahvon Blair, G, 24, 6-4, 190, G.S. Lavrio B.C. (Greece)

Garrison Brooks, C, 23, 6-9, 230, Mississippi State

Vince Edwards, F, 6-8, 225, Iowa Wolves (G League)

Quentin Grimes, G, 6-4, 205, New York Knicks

Feron Hunt, F, 22, 6-8, 195, New York Knicks

Trevor Keels, G, 18, 6-3, 224, Duke

DaQuan Jeffries, F, 24, 6-5, 230, College Park Skyhawks (G League)

Miles McBride, G, 21, 6-1, 195, New York Knicks

Jean Montero, G, 6-3, 175, Overtime Elite (G League)

Micah Potter, F, 24, 6-10, 248, Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League)

Quinton Rose, F, 24, 6-8, 185, Westchester Knicks (G League)

D’Shawn Schwartz, F, 6-7, 232, George Mason

Aamir Simms, C, 23, 6-8, 245, Westchester Knicks (G League)

Jericho Sims, C, 23, 6-9, 250, New York Knicks

M.J. Walker, G, 24, 6-5 213, Westchester Knicks (G League)

Orlando Magic

Caleb Houstan, F, 19, 6-8, 205, Michigan

Paolo Banchero, F, 19, 6-10, 250, Duke

R.J. Hampton, G, 21, 6-6, 190, Orlando Magic

Devin Cannady, G, 26, 6-1, 190, Orlando Magic

Zavier Simpson, G, 25, 6-0, 190, Oklahoma City Thunder

Tommy Kuhse, G, 24, 6-2, 185, Saint Mary’s

Devon Daniels, G, 23, 6-5, 200, North Carolina State

Greg Malinowski, G, 26, 6-6, 200, Lakeland Magic (G League)

Jaire Grayer, G, 25, 6-5, 210, Lakeland Magic (G League)

Both Gach, G, 23, 6-6, 180, Utah

Justin James, F, 25, 6-7, 190, Cleveland Charge (G League)

Aleem Ford, F, 24, 6-8, 217, Leones de Ponce (Puerto Rico)

Emanuel Terry, F, 25, 6-9, 220, Orléans Loiret Basket (France)

Kwan Cheatham Jr., F, 26, 6-10, 235, Fuenlabrada (Spain)

Jared Wilson-Frame, G, 25, 6-5, 220, Salt Lake City Stars (G League)

Daniel Oturu, C, 22, 6-8, 240, Windy City Bulls (G League)

Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., C, 23, 6-10, 260, Lakeland Magic (G League)

Philadelphia 76ers

Julian Champagnie, G-F, 21 6-8, 215, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

Isaiah Joe, G, 23 6-3, 174, Houston Rockets

Trevelin Queen, G, 25 6-6, 190, Houston Rockets

Jaden Springer, G, 19 6-3, 205, Philadelphia 76ers

Charlie Brown Jr., G, 3 6-6, 199, Delware Blue Coats (G League)

Justin Smith, F, 23 6-6, 215, Raptors 905 (G League)

Charles Bassey, C, 21 6-11, 230, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

Grant Riller, G, 25 6-0, 195, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

Cassius Winston, G, 24 6-1, 185, Capital City Go Go (G League)

Malik Ellison, G, 25 6-6, 215, College Park Skyhawks (G League)

Tyler Bey, F, 24 6-7, 215, Rio Grande Valley (G League)

Filip Petrusev, F, 22 6-11, 235, Anadolu Efes S.K. (Turkey)

Myles Powell, G, 24 6-1, 205, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

Aminu Mohammed, G, 20 6-5, 210, Georgetown

Michael Foster Jr., F, 19 6-8, 250, Ignite (G League)

Paul Reed, F, 23 6-8, 218, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

Fred Sims Jr., G, 25 6-4, 193, Lopoca Panthers (Austria)

Portland Trail Blazers

Kyle Alexander, F/C, 25, 6-10, 216, Baloncesto Fuenlabrada (Puerto Rico)

Greg Brown III, F, 20, 6-8, 200, Portlan Trail Blazers

Luka Garza, C, 23, 6-10, 243, Detroit Pistons

Josh Gray, G, 28, 6-1, 170, Long Island Nets (G League)

Keon Johnson, G, 20, 6-4, 185, Portland Trail Blazers

George King, F, 22, 6-6, 220, Stockton Kings (G League)

Didi Louzada, G/F, 22, 6-5, 215, Sydney Kings (Australia)

Craig Randall II, G, 26, 6-4, 185, Long Island Nets (G League)

Colbey Ross, G, 23, 6-1, 180, ERA Nymburk (Czech Republic)

Shaedon Sharpe, G, 19, 6-6, 200, UPLAY (Canada)

Jabari Walker, F, 19, 6-9, 215, Colorado

Trendon Watford, F, 21, 6-9, 230, Louisiana State

Romello White, F/C, 24, 6-8, 235, Keravnos B.C. (Cyprus)

Brandon Williams, G, 22, 6-2, 190, Portlan Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings

Ade Murkey, F, 24, 6-5, 200, Stockton Kings (G League)

Keegan Murray, F, 21, 6-8, 215, Iowa

Frankie Ferrari, G, 26, 6-1, 188, Zaragoza (Spain)

DJ Steward, G, 20, 6-2, 163, Stockton Kings (G League)

Sean McDermott, G, 25, 6-6, 195, Memphis Hustle (G League)

Matt Coleman, G, 24, 6-2, 180, Stockton Kings (G League)

Elijah Brown, F, 27, 6-4, 200, Palmer Alma (Spain)

Jai Smith, F, 19, 6-9, 215, Overtime Elite (G League)

Jared Rhoden, F, 22, 6-6, 210, Seton Hall

Keon Ellis, G, 22, 6-6, 175, Alabama

Alex O’Connell, G, 23, 6-6, 185, Creighton

Jeriah Horne, F, 24, 6-7, 220, Tulsa

Nate Sestina, C, 25, 6-9, 234, Kentucky

Neemias Queta, C, 22, 7-0, 245, Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

Dominick Barlow, F, 19, 6-10, 220, Dumont

Ky Bowman, G, 23, 6-2, 190, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)

Maliki Branham, G, 19, 6-5, 195, Ohio State

Josh Carlton, F/C, 23, 6-10, 240, Houston

Darius Days, F, 22, 6-7, 240, Louisiana State

Javin DeLaurier, F/C, 24, 6-10, 215, Wisconsin Herd (G League)

Kyler Edwards, G, 23, 6-4, 205, Houston

Jordan Hall, G, 20, 6-8, 220, Saint Joseph’s

Denzel Mahoney, G, 24, 6-4, 230, Austin Spurs (G League)

Anthony Polite, G, 25, 6-5, 220, Florida State

Josh Primo, G, 19, 6-5 , 190, San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan, F, 19, 6-8, 225, Baylor

Sasha Stefanovic, G, 23, 6-4, 200, Purdue

DJ Stewart Jr., G, 22, 6-6, 205, Austin Spurs (G League)

Blake Wesley, G, 19, 6-5, 185, Notre Dame

Joe Wieskamp, G/F, 22, 6-6, 205, San Antonio Spurs

Robert Woodard II, F, 22, 6-7, 230, Austin Spurs (G League)

Utah Jazz

Jared Butler, G, 21, 6-3, 195, Utah Jazz

Bruno Cabocio, F, 26, 6-9, 218, Sao Paulo FC (Brazil)

Kofi Cockburn, C, 22, 6-9, 218, Illinois

Tacko Fall, C, 26, 7-6, 250, Cleveland Cavaliers

D.J. Funderburk, C, 25, 6-10, 225, BC Avtodor Saratov (Russia)

Caleb Homesley, G, 25, 6-6, 205, Hamburg Towers (Germany)

Johnny Juzang G, 21, 6-6, 205, UCLA

Vic Law, G, 26, 6-7, 200, Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Isaiah Miller, G, 24, 6-0, 185, Iowa

Darryl Morsell, G, 23, 6-5, 200, Marquette

James Palmer Jr., G, 25, 6-5, 207, Ostrow Wielkopolski (Poland)

Justin Robinson, G, 24, 6-1, 195, Detroit Pistons

Borisa Simanic, F, 24, 6-11, 220, Mega Mozzart (Serbia)

Xavier Sneed, F, 24, 6-5, 215, Utah Jazz

Jordan Usher, F, 23, 6-7, 213 Georgia Tech

Jeenathan Williams, G, 23, 6-5, 206, Buffalo

* Rosters subject to change

* Rosters for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards have not been released.