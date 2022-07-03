2022 NBA Summer League rosters
The 2022 NBA Summer League is being held July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Here are the team rosters.
The 2022 NBA Summer League is being held July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Here are the team rosters.
Name, Position, Age, Height, Weight, 2021 Team
Atlanta Hawks
James Akinjo, G, 21, 6-1, 190, Baylor
Chris Clemons, G, 24, 5-9, 180, Maine (G League)
Sharife Cooper, G, 21, 6-1, 176, College Park Skyhawks (G League)
Tyson Etienne, G, 22, 6-2, 205, Wichita State
Marcus Georges-Hunt, G, 28, 6-6, 220, Brujos de Guayama (Puerto Rico)
Grant Golden, F, 24, 6-10, 255, Richmond
AJ Griffin, F, 18, 6-6, 222, Duke
Chandler Hutchison, F, 26, 6-6, 210, Sioux Falls (G League)
Jalen Johnson, F, 20, 6-8, 220, Atlanta Hawks
Tyrese Martin, G, 23, 6-6, 215, Connecticut
Boston Celtics
Juhann Begarin, G, 19, 6-5, 185, Paris Basketball (France)
JD Davison, G, 19, 6-3, 195, Alabama
Malik Fitts, F, 24, 6-5, 230, Boston Celtics
Sam Hauser, F, 24, 6-7, 215, Boston Celtics
Mfiondu Kabengele, F, 24, 6-9, 250, Rio Grande Valley Vipers (G League)
Juwan Morgan, F, 25, 6-7, 232, Boston Celtics
Matt Ryan, F, 25, 6-7, 215, Boston Celtics
Brodric Thomas, G, 25, 6-5, 185, Boston Celtics
Trevion Williams, F, 21, 6-10, 255, Purdue
Brooklyn Nets
David Duke Jr., G, 22, 6-4, 205, Long Island Nets (G League)
Kessler Edwards, F, 21 6-8, 215, Long Island Nets (G League)
Kaiser Gates, F, 25 6-7, 225, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel)
RaiQuan Gray, F, 22 6-8, 268, Long Island Nets (G League)
Brison Gresham, F/C, 24 6-9, 240, Texas Southern
Noah Kirkwood, G, 22 6-7, 215, Harvard
Taze Moore, F, 24 6-5, 195, Houston
Yves Pons, F, 23 6-5, 206, Memphis Hustle (G League)
Day’Ron Sharpe, C, 20 6-9, 264, Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas, G, 20 6-3, 210, Brooklyn Nets
Alondes Williams, G, 23 6-5, 210, Long Island Nets (G League)
Donovan Williams, G/F, 21 6-6, 190, UNLV
Charlotte Hornets
Ty-Shon Alexander, G, 23, 6-3, 195, Pallacanestro Trieste (Italia)
LiAngelo Ball, F, 6-5, 230, 23, Greensboro Swarm ( G League)
Jalen Crutcher, G, 22, 6-2, Greensboro Swarm (G League)
LJ Figueroa, G, 24, 6-6, 200, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)
Kai Jones, F/C, 21, 6-10, 225, Greensboro Swarm (G League)
Scottie Lewis, G, 22, 6-5, 185, Greensboro Swarm (G League)
Brady Manek, F, 23, 6-9, 230, North Carolina
Bryce McGowens, G/F, 19, 6-7, 181, Nebraska
Cameron McGriff, F, 24, 6-7, 220, Capitanes de Arecibo (Puerto Rico)
Justin Minaya, F, 23, 6-7, 210, Providence
Nick Richards, C, 24, 7-0, 250, Charlotte Hornets
JT Thor, 19, F, 6-9, 205, Charlotte Hornets
Isaiah Whaley, F, 24, 6-9, 225, Connecticut
Mark Williams, C, 20, 7-1, 242, Duke
Chicago Bulls
Ethan Thompson, G, 23, 6-5, 195, Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)
Marko Simonovic, C, 22, 6-11, 220, Chicago Bulls
Malcolm Hill, G/F, 26, 6-6, 220, Chicago Bulls Two-Way Contract
Dalen Terry, G, 19, 6-7, 195, Arizona
Carlik Jones, G, 24, 6-1, 185, Texas Legends (NBA G League)
Justin Lewis, F, 20, 6-7, 245, Marquette
Javon Freeman-Liberty, G, 22, 6-4, 180, DePaul
Justin Wright-Foreman, G, 24, 6-2, 190, Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
Perrion Callandret, G, 27, 6-2, 180, Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)
Akoldah Gak, F, 19, 6-11, 200, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
Henri Dell, F, 22, Windy City Bulls (NBA G League)
Sindarius Thornwell, G, 27, 6-4, 215, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
Makur Maker, C, 21, 6-11, 235, Sydney Kings (Australia)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Ochai Agbaji, G, 22 6-5, 215, Kansas
Ashton Hagans, G, 22 6-3, 190, Raptors 905 (G League)
Josh Hall, F, 21 6-9, 190, Raptors 905 (G League)
Amauri Hardy, G, 24 6-1, 200, G-League Ignite
Aaron Henry, F, 22 6-5, 210, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
Isaiah Mobley, F, 22 6-10, 240, Southern California
RJ Nembhard, G, 23 6-5, 200, Cleveland Cavaliers
Malik Osborne, F, 24 6-9, 225, Florida State
Jamorko Pickett, F, 24 6-9, 206, Detroit Pistons
Nate Reuvers, F/C, 23 6-11, 235, KK Cibona (Croatia)
Amar Sylla, F/C, 20 6-9, 190, BC Nevezis (Lithuania)
Luke Travers, F, 20 6-7, 208, Perth Wildcats (Australia)
Cam Young, F, 25 6-6, 205, Cleveland Charge (G League)
Dallas Mavericks
Jaden Hardy, G, 19, 6-4, 198, Team Ignite (G League)
Moses Wright, F, 23, 6-8, 226, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)
Jerrick Harding, G, 24, 6-1, 180, Nymburk (Czech Republic)
Miye Oni, G/F, 24, 6-5, 206, Utah Jazz
Alessandro Pajola, G, 22, 6-4, 209, Virtus Bologna (Italy)
Derrick Alston Jr., F/G, 24, 6-9, 190, Salt Lake City Stars (G League)
Jalen Lecque, G, 22, 6-4, 185, Wisconsin Herd (G League)
A.J. Lawson, G, 21, 6-6, 179, Guelph Nighthawks (Canada)
Marcus Bingham Jr., F, 21, 7-0, 230, Michigan State
Justin Gorham, F, 23, 6-7, 225, Houston
David Collins, G, 24, 6-4, 220, Clemson
Isaiah Brown, F, 6-7, 180, Texas Legends (G League)
Guo Haowen, G/F, 22, 6-8, 201, Shanghai Sharks (China)
Denver Nuggets
Teddy Allen, F, 24, 6-6, 212, New Mexico State
Adonis Arms, F, 23, 6-5, 200, Texas Tech
Christian Braun, F, 21, 6-6, 210, Kansas
Marcus Burk, G, 24, 6-3, 205, Grand Rapids Gold (G League)
Manny Camper, G/F, 23, 6-7, 216, Grand Rapids Gold (G League)
Collin Gillespie, G, 23, 6-3, 190, Villanova
Kellan Grady, G, 24, 6-3, 205, Kentucky
Kevarrius Hayes, C, 25, 6-9, 227, Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)
Drake Jeffries, G, 22, 6-5, 185, Wyoming
Ismaël Kamagate, C, 21, 6-11, 220, Paris BC (France)
Matt Mitchell, F, 23, 6-6, 235, SIG Strasbourg (France)
Mbaye N’Diaye, F, 28 6-8, 202, ADA Blois Basket (France)
Jontay Porter, F, 22, 6-10, 236, Missouri
Peyton Watson, F, 19, 6-8, 200, UCLA
Jack White, F, 24, 6-7, 222, Melbourne United (Australia)
Bryce Wills, G, 21, 6-6, 200, Grand Rapids Gold (G League)
Detroit Pistons
Jules Bernard, G, 22, 6-6, 205, UCLA
Saddiq Bey, F, 23, 6-8, 215, Detroit Pistons
Buddy Boeheim, G, 22, 6-6, 195, Syracuse
Jimmy Boeheim, F, 24, 6-8, 215, Cornell
Cade Cunningham, G, 20, 6-6, 220, Detroit Pistons
Kyle Foster, G, 25 6-5, 172, Howard
Killian Hayes, G, 20 6-5, 195, Detroit Pistons
Jaden Ivey, G, 20 6-4, 200, Purdue
Braxton Key, F, 25 6-8, 230, Detroit Pistons
Balsa Koprivica, C, 22 7-1, 240, Partizan Belgrade
Saben Lee, G, 23 6-2, 183, Detroit Pistons
Isaiah Livers, F, 23 6-7, 230, Detroit Pistons
Kameron McGusty, G, 24 6-5, 190, Miami
Charlie Moore, G, 24 5-11, 180, Miami
Isaiah Stewart, C, 21 6-8, 250, Detroit Pistons
Anthony Tarke, F, 24 6-6, 220, Motor City Cruise (G League)
Justin Turner, G, 24 6-4, 205, Motor City Cruise (G League)
Stanley Umude, G, 23 6-6, 210, Arkansas
Golden State Warriors
Yudai Baba, G, 26, 6-5, 198, Melbourne United (Australia)
Patrick Baldwin Jr. ,G/F, 19, 6-9, 220, Milwaukee
Gabriel Chachashvili, C, 22, 6-10, 220, Hapoel Galil Elyon (Israel)
Jacob Gilyard, G, 23, 5-9, 160, Richmond
Justinian Jessup, G, 24, 6-7, 202, Illawarra Hawks (Australia)
Jonathan Kuminga, F, 19, 6-8, 210, Golden State Warriors
Kalob Ledoux, G, 24, 6-4, 190, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)
Selom Mawugbe, C, 23, 6-10, 230, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)
Moses Moody, G, 20, 6-6, 205, Golden State Warriors
Alex Morales, F, 24, 6-6, 180, Wagner
JD Notae, G, 23, 6-2, 195, Arkansas
Lester Quiñones, G, 21, 6-5, 205, Memphis
Ryan Rollins, G, 19, 6-4, 180, Toledo
Gui Santos, F, 20, 6-8, 209, Minas (Brazil)
Quinndary Weatherspoon, G, 25, 6-3, 207, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)
Payton Willis, G, 6-4, 200, Minnesota
James Wiseman, C, 7-0, 258, Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
TyTy Washington Jr., G, 20, 6-3, 197, Kentucky
Jabari Smith Jr., F, 19, 6-10, 220, Auburn
Josh Christopher, G, 20, 6-5, 215, Arizona State
Daishen Nix, G, 20, 6-5, 224, NBA G League Ignite
Usman Garuba, F/C, 20, 6-8, 220, Real Madrid
Tari Eason, F, 21, 6-8, 216, Louisiana State
Anthony Lamb, F, 24, 6-6, 225, Vermont
Aric Holman, F/C, 24, 6-9, 225, Mississippi State
Jordan Allen, G, 24, 6-4, 195, Lynn
Tamenang Choh, G/F, 23, 6-5, 210, Brown
Eron Gordon, G, 24, 6-3, 200, Valparaiso
Trevor Hudgins, G, 23, 6-0, 180, NW Missouri State
Trhae Mitchell, F, 24, 6-6, 195, South Alabama
Carl Pierre, G, 23, 6-4, 190, Rice
Indiana Pacers
Bennie Boatwright, F, 25, 6-10, 235, Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G League)
Eli Brooks, G, 23, 6-1, 185, Michigan
Kendall Brown, G/F, 19, 6-8, 205, Baylor
Tevin Brown, G, 23, 6-5, 175, Murray State
David DiLeo, F, 25, 6-8, 224, P.A.O.K. BC (Greece)
Chris Duarte, G, 25, 6-6, 190, Indiana Pacers
Nate Hinton, G, 23, 6-5, 210, Fort Wayne Mad Ants (G League)
Isaiah Jackson, F, 20, 6-10, 206, Kentucky
Bennedict Mathurin, G, 20, 6-6, 195, Arizona
Andrew Nembhard, G, 22, 6-5, 193, Gonzaga
Jermaine Samuels, F, 23, 6-7, 230, Villanova
Simi Shittu, F, 22, 6-10, 240, Ironi Nes Ziona (Israel)
Terry Taylor, F, 22, 6-5, 230, Indiana Pacers
Duane Washington, Jr., G, 22, 6-3, 210, Indiana Pacers
Gabe York, G, 28, 6-3, 185, Indiana Pacers
Fanbo Zeng, F, 19, 6-9, 200, G League Ignite (G League)
Los Angeles Clippers
Justin Bean, F, 25, 6-7, 210, Utah State
Brandon Boston, G-F, 20, 6-6, 188, Los Angeles Clippers
Jarrell Brantley, F, 26, 6-5, 250, Leones de Ponce (Puerto Rico)
Isiah Brown, G, 24, 6-2, 180, Texas Legends (G League)
Michael Devoe, G, 22, 6-4, 183, Georgia Tech
Moussa Diabate, F-C, 20, 6-11, 210, Michigan
Trey McGowens, G, 22, 6-4, 191, Nebraska
Xavier Moon, G, 27, 6-2, 165, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)
Reggie Perry, F-C, 22, 6-8, 250, Portland Trail Blazers
Jason Preston, G, 22, 6-3, 181, Los Angeles Clippers
Cam Reynolds, F, 27, 6-7, 225, Dolomiti Energia Trento (G League)
Jay Scrubb, G, 21, 6-5, 220, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)
Keaton Wallace, G, 23, 6-3, 185, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)
Lucas Williamson, G, 23, 6-4, 205, Loyola-Chicago
Los Angeles Lakers
Paris Bass, F, 26, 6-8, 200, South Bay Lakers (G League)
Vitto Brown, F, 26, 6-8, 237, Real Betis (Spain)
Max Christie, G, 19, 6-6, 190, Michigan State
R.J. Cole, G, 22, 6-1, 185, Connecticut
Jay Huff, C, 24, 7-1, 240, South Bay Lakers (G League)
Mason Jones, G, 23, 6-4, 201, Los Angeles Lakers
Mac McClung, G, 23, 6-2, 185, Los Angeles Lakers
Javante McCoy, G, 24, 6-5, 180, Boston University
Shareef O’Neal, F, 22, 6-10, 225, Louisiana State
Nate Pierre-Louis, G, 23, 6-4, 205, South Bay Lakers (G League)
Scotty Pippen Jr., G, 21, 6-3, 185, Vanderbilt
Cole Swider, F, 23, 6-9, 225, Syracuse
Fabian White Jr., 23, F, 6-8, 230, Houston
Memphis Grizzlies
Santi Aldama, F, 21, 6-11, 224, Memphis Grizzlies
Keve Aluma, F, 23, 6-9, 235, Virginia Tech
Shaq Buchanan, G, 25, 6-3, 190, Memphis Hustle (G League)
Kennedy Chandler, G, 19, 6-0, 171 Tennessee
Jake LaRavia, F, 20, 6-8, 235 Wake Forest
Kenny Lofton Jr. F/C, 19, 6-6, 280 Louisiana Tech
Dakota Mathias, G, 26, 6-4, 200 Texas Legends (G League)
EJ Onu, F/C, 22, 6-11, 240, Memphis Hustle (G League)
David Roddy, F, 23, 6-5, 260, Colorado State
Ronaldo Segu, G, 22, 6-0, 165, Buffalo
Xavier Tillman Sr., F/C, 23, 6-8, 245, Memphis Grizzlies
Tremont Waters, G, 24, 5-10, 175 Gigantes de Carolina (Puerto Rico)
Romeo Weems, F, 21, 6-7, 215 Memphis Hustle (G League)
Ziaire Williams, G/F, 20, 6-9, 215, Memphis Grizzlies
Vince Williams Jr., G/F, 21, 6-6, 205 Virginia Commonwealth
Miami Heat
Jalen Adaway, F, 23, 6-5, 215, St. Bonaventure
Kyle Allman Jr., G, 24, 6-4, 183, Paris Basketball (France)
Jamaree Bouyea, G, 23, 6-2, 170, San Francisco
A.J. Lawson, G, 21, 6-6, 180, South Carolina
Jamal Cain, F, 23, 6-7, 191, Oakland
Marcus Garrett, G, 23, 6-5, 205, Kansas
Bryce Hamilton, G, 21, 6-4, 205, UNLV
Haywood Highsmith, F, 25, 6-7, 220, Wheeling University
Nikola Jović, F, 19, 6-11, 223, Mega Basket (Serbia)
Mychal Mulder, G, 28, 6-3, 195, Miami Heat
Orlando Robinson, C, 21, 6-11, 244, Fresno State
Javonte Smart, G, 23, 6-3, 205, Miami Heat
Aaron Wheeler, F, 23, 6-9, 205, St. John’s
Bryson Williams, C, 24, 6-9, 237, Texas Tech
Ömer Yurtseven, C, 24, 6-11, 255, Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
MarJon Beauchamp, F/G, 21, 6-6, 199, G League Ignite
Hugo Besson, G, 21, 6-5, 180, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)
Evans Ganapamo, F, 27, 6-5, 185, Cape Town Tigers (Basketball Africa League)
AJ Green, G, 22, 6-4, 190, Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract
Matthew Hurt, F, 22, 6-9, 235, Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, 23, 6-9, 240, Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract
Iverson Molinar, G, 22, 6-3, 190, Mississippi State
Rayjon Tucker, G, 24, 6-3, 209, Milwaukee Bucks
Luca Vildoza, G, 26, 6-3, 190, Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
Leandro Bolmaro, F, 21, 6-6, 200, Minnesota Timberwolves
Brian Bowen II, F, 23, 6-7, 199, Iowa Wolves (G League)
Terrell Brown Jr., G, 24, 6-3, 185, Washington
Deonte Burton, F, 28, 6-4, 240, Maine Celtics (G League)
George Conditt IV, F, 21, 6-10, 245, Gigantes de Carolina (Puerto Rico)
Melvin Frazier Jr., G, 25, 6-5, 215, Oklahoma City Thunder
Kevon Harris, G, 25, 6-6, 216, Raptors 905 (G League)
Walker Kessler, C, 20, 7-1, 245, Auburn
Matt Lewis, G, 21, 6-5, 200, Iowa Wolves (G League)
David McCormack, F, 22, 6-10, 250, Kansas
Josh Minott, F, 19, 6-8, 197, Memphis
Wendell Moore Jr., F, 20, 6-5, 213, Duke
Marial Shayok, F, 26, 6-6, 206, Fenerbahce S.K. (Turkey)
Matteo Spagnolo, G, 19, 6-4, 196, Vanoli Cremona (Italy)
Phillip Wheeler, F, 20, 6-8, 185, Quebradillas (Puerto Rico)
Kahlil Whitney, F, 21, 6-6, 210, Kentucky
New Orleans Pelicans
Dereon Seabron, G, 22, 6-7, 180, North Carolina State
Jared Harper, G, 24, 6-0, 175, New Orleans Pelicans
Naji Marshall, F, 24, 6-7, 220, New Orleans Pelicans
Dyson Daniels, G, 19, 6-8, 199, Ignite (G League)
John Butler, F, 19, 7-1, 174, Florida State
Jose Alvarado, G, 24, 6-0, 179, New Orleans Pelicans
Daeqwon Plowden, G/F, 23, 6-6, 215, Bowling Green
Elijah Stewart, G, 26, 6-5, 190, U-BT Cluj Napoca (Romania)
Trey Murphy III, F, 22, 6-9, 206, New Orleans Pelicans
Amadou Sow, C, 23, 6-9, 235, UC Santa Barbara
John Petty Jr., G, 23, 6-5, 184, Birmingham Squadron (G League)
E.J. Liddell, F, 21, 6-7, 240, Ohio State
Zach Hankins, C, 25, 7-0, 245, Birmingham Squadron (G League)
Tyrique Jones, C, 25, 6-9, 239, Carpegna Prosciutto Basket Pesaro (Italy)
Karlo Matkovic, F/C, 21, 6-11, 231, Mega Mazzart (Serbia)
Deividas Sirvydis, F, 22 6-8, 190, Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
Jahvon Blair, G, 24, 6-4, 190, G.S. Lavrio B.C. (Greece)
Garrison Brooks, C, 23, 6-9, 230, Mississippi State
Vince Edwards, F, 6-8, 225, Iowa Wolves (G League)
Quentin Grimes, G, 6-4, 205, New York Knicks
Feron Hunt, F, 22, 6-8, 195, New York Knicks
Trevor Keels, G, 18, 6-3, 224, Duke
DaQuan Jeffries, F, 24, 6-5, 230, College Park Skyhawks (G League)
Miles McBride, G, 21, 6-1, 195, New York Knicks
Jean Montero, G, 6-3, 175, Overtime Elite (G League)
Micah Potter, F, 24, 6-10, 248, Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League)
Quinton Rose, F, 24, 6-8, 185, Westchester Knicks (G League)
D’Shawn Schwartz, F, 6-7, 232, George Mason
Aamir Simms, C, 23, 6-8, 245, Westchester Knicks (G League)
Jericho Sims, C, 23, 6-9, 250, New York Knicks
M.J. Walker, G, 24, 6-5 213, Westchester Knicks (G League)
Orlando Magic
Caleb Houstan, F, 19, 6-8, 205, Michigan
Paolo Banchero, F, 19, 6-10, 250, Duke
R.J. Hampton, G, 21, 6-6, 190, Orlando Magic
Devin Cannady, G, 26, 6-1, 190, Orlando Magic
Zavier Simpson, G, 25, 6-0, 190, Oklahoma City Thunder
Tommy Kuhse, G, 24, 6-2, 185, Saint Mary’s
Devon Daniels, G, 23, 6-5, 200, North Carolina State
Greg Malinowski, G, 26, 6-6, 200, Lakeland Magic (G League)
Jaire Grayer, G, 25, 6-5, 210, Lakeland Magic (G League)
Both Gach, G, 23, 6-6, 180, Utah
Justin James, F, 25, 6-7, 190, Cleveland Charge (G League)
Aleem Ford, F, 24, 6-8, 217, Leones de Ponce (Puerto Rico)
Emanuel Terry, F, 25, 6-9, 220, Orléans Loiret Basket (France)
Kwan Cheatham Jr., F, 26, 6-10, 235, Fuenlabrada (Spain)
Jared Wilson-Frame, G, 25, 6-5, 220, Salt Lake City Stars (G League)
Daniel Oturu, C, 22, 6-8, 240, Windy City Bulls (G League)
Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., C, 23, 6-10, 260, Lakeland Magic (G League)
Philadelphia 76ers
Julian Champagnie, G-F, 21 6-8, 215, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
Isaiah Joe, G, 23 6-3, 174, Houston Rockets
Trevelin Queen, G, 25 6-6, 190, Houston Rockets
Jaden Springer, G, 19 6-3, 205, Philadelphia 76ers
Charlie Brown Jr., G, 3 6-6, 199, Delware Blue Coats (G League)
Justin Smith, F, 23 6-6, 215, Raptors 905 (G League)
Charles Bassey, C, 21 6-11, 230, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
Grant Riller, G, 25 6-0, 195, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
Cassius Winston, G, 24 6-1, 185, Capital City Go Go (G League)
Malik Ellison, G, 25 6-6, 215, College Park Skyhawks (G League)
Tyler Bey, F, 24 6-7, 215, Rio Grande Valley (G League)
Filip Petrusev, F, 22 6-11, 235, Anadolu Efes S.K. (Turkey)
Myles Powell, G, 24 6-1, 205, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
Aminu Mohammed, G, 20 6-5, 210, Georgetown
Michael Foster Jr., F, 19 6-8, 250, Ignite (G League)
Paul Reed, F, 23 6-8, 218, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
Fred Sims Jr., G, 25 6-4, 193, Lopoca Panthers (Austria)
Portland Trail Blazers
Kyle Alexander, F/C, 25, 6-10, 216, Baloncesto Fuenlabrada (Puerto Rico)
Greg Brown III, F, 20, 6-8, 200, Portlan Trail Blazers
Luka Garza, C, 23, 6-10, 243, Detroit Pistons
Josh Gray, G, 28, 6-1, 170, Long Island Nets (G League)
Keon Johnson, G, 20, 6-4, 185, Portland Trail Blazers
George King, F, 22, 6-6, 220, Stockton Kings (G League)
Didi Louzada, G/F, 22, 6-5, 215, Sydney Kings (Australia)
Craig Randall II, G, 26, 6-4, 185, Long Island Nets (G League)
Colbey Ross, G, 23, 6-1, 180, ERA Nymburk (Czech Republic)
Shaedon Sharpe, G, 19, 6-6, 200, UPLAY (Canada)
Jabari Walker, F, 19, 6-9, 215, Colorado
Trendon Watford, F, 21, 6-9, 230, Louisiana State
Romello White, F/C, 24, 6-8, 235, Keravnos B.C. (Cyprus)
Brandon Williams, G, 22, 6-2, 190, Portlan Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
Ade Murkey, F, 24, 6-5, 200, Stockton Kings (G League)
Keegan Murray, F, 21, 6-8, 215, Iowa
Frankie Ferrari, G, 26, 6-1, 188, Zaragoza (Spain)
DJ Steward, G, 20, 6-2, 163, Stockton Kings (G League)
Sean McDermott, G, 25, 6-6, 195, Memphis Hustle (G League)
Matt Coleman, G, 24, 6-2, 180, Stockton Kings (G League)
Elijah Brown, F, 27, 6-4, 200, Palmer Alma (Spain)
Jai Smith, F, 19, 6-9, 215, Overtime Elite (G League)
Jared Rhoden, F, 22, 6-6, 210, Seton Hall
Keon Ellis, G, 22, 6-6, 175, Alabama
Alex O’Connell, G, 23, 6-6, 185, Creighton
Jeriah Horne, F, 24, 6-7, 220, Tulsa
Nate Sestina, C, 25, 6-9, 234, Kentucky
Neemias Queta, C, 22, 7-0, 245, Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Dominick Barlow, F, 19, 6-10, 220, Dumont
Ky Bowman, G, 23, 6-2, 190, Agua Caliente Clippers (G League)
Maliki Branham, G, 19, 6-5, 195, Ohio State
Josh Carlton, F/C, 23, 6-10, 240, Houston
Darius Days, F, 22, 6-7, 240, Louisiana State
Javin DeLaurier, F/C, 24, 6-10, 215, Wisconsin Herd (G League)
Kyler Edwards, G, 23, 6-4, 205, Houston
Jordan Hall, G, 20, 6-8, 220, Saint Joseph’s
Denzel Mahoney, G, 24, 6-4, 230, Austin Spurs (G League)
Anthony Polite, G, 25, 6-5, 220, Florida State
Josh Primo, G, 19, 6-5 , 190, San Antonio Spurs
Jeremy Sochan, F, 19, 6-8, 225, Baylor
Sasha Stefanovic, G, 23, 6-4, 200, Purdue
DJ Stewart Jr., G, 22, 6-6, 205, Austin Spurs (G League)
Blake Wesley, G, 19, 6-5, 185, Notre Dame
Joe Wieskamp, G/F, 22, 6-6, 205, San Antonio Spurs
Robert Woodard II, F, 22, 6-7, 230, Austin Spurs (G League)
Utah Jazz
Jared Butler, G, 21, 6-3, 195, Utah Jazz
Bruno Cabocio, F, 26, 6-9, 218, Sao Paulo FC (Brazil)
Kofi Cockburn, C, 22, 6-9, 218, Illinois
Tacko Fall, C, 26, 7-6, 250, Cleveland Cavaliers
D.J. Funderburk, C, 25, 6-10, 225, BC Avtodor Saratov (Russia)
Caleb Homesley, G, 25, 6-6, 205, Hamburg Towers (Germany)
Johnny Juzang G, 21, 6-6, 205, UCLA
Vic Law, G, 26, 6-7, 200, Perth Wildcats (Australia)
Isaiah Miller, G, 24, 6-0, 185, Iowa
Darryl Morsell, G, 23, 6-5, 200, Marquette
James Palmer Jr., G, 25, 6-5, 207, Ostrow Wielkopolski (Poland)
Justin Robinson, G, 24, 6-1, 195, Detroit Pistons
Borisa Simanic, F, 24, 6-11, 220, Mega Mozzart (Serbia)
Xavier Sneed, F, 24, 6-5, 215, Utah Jazz
Jordan Usher, F, 23, 6-7, 213 Georgia Tech
Jeenathan Williams, G, 23, 6-5, 206, Buffalo
* Rosters subject to change
* Rosters for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards have not been released.