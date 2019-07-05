5 players to watch at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Here are 5 players to keep an eye on as NBA Summer League opens in Las Vegas.

Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter celebrates a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Zion Williamson, a freshman from Duke, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in New York. The basketball draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Duke's RJ Barrett (5) guards his opponent during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Durham, N.C., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Syracuse won 95-91. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura speaks to reporters during a Wizards NBA basketball minicamp in Washington, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Hachimura is the first ever Japanese player selected in the first round of the NBA draft. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In this March 15, 2019, file photo, North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) dunks against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

1. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

No pressure, only an entire franchise and city is counting on him.

2. RJ Barrett, Knicks

Overshadowed by Williamson at Duke, Barrett is a potential star in the making.

3. Rui Hachimura, Wizards

The first Japan-born player to get drafted in the first round has length and is a matchup problem.

4. De’Andre Hunter, Hawks

Atlanta is quietly building a strong roster, and his length and defensively ability should be strong assets for his new team.

5. Nassir Little, Trail Blazers

Could be the steal of the draft after slipping to 25th. He’s expected to compete at guard and forward.

