5 players to watch at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas
Here are 5 players to keep an eye on as NBA Summer League opens in Las Vegas.
1. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
No pressure, only an entire franchise and city is counting on him.
2. RJ Barrett, Knicks
Overshadowed by Williamson at Duke, Barrett is a potential star in the making.
3. Rui Hachimura, Wizards
The first Japan-born player to get drafted in the first round has length and is a matchup problem.
4. De’Andre Hunter, Hawks
Atlanta is quietly building a strong roster, and his length and defensively ability should be strong assets for his new team.
5. Nassir Little, Trail Blazers
Could be the steal of the draft after slipping to 25th. He’s expected to compete at guard and forward.
