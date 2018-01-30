All 30 NBA teams coming for this year’s Las Vegas Summer League

All 30 teams will compete in this year’s Las Vegas NBA Summer League for the first time.
The event will be July 6-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, expanding by one day.
Each team will play at least five games and up to eight.
The Las Vegas Summer League is including each team after the Orlando version decided to cease operations after last year.
This is a developing story. Check later for updates.
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.