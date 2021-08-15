Jalen Johnson continues to impress for Hawks

Jalen Johnson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, continued to impress for the Hawks. He had 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals as one of the best players in the league thus far.

Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball draft pick Jalen Johnson, right, and Hawks general manger Travis Schlenk pose for photos after a news conference Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Saturday’s results

Denver 89, Dallas 84

Atlanta 94, Miami 90

Boston 100, Philadelphia 80

Indiana 95, Oklahoma City 61

Toronto 80, Charlotte 79

New York 103, Cleveland 94

Phoenix 79, Portland 70

Detroit 103, L.A. Lakers 86

Sunday’s schedule

Noon: Dallas vs. Sacramento, ESPN2 (COX)

1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Washington, NBA TV (T&M)

2 p.m.: Utah vs. L.A. Clippers, ESPN2 (COX)

3 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, NBA TV (T&M)

4 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Philadelphia, ESPN2 (COX)

5 p.m.: Orlando vs. Houston, NBA TV (T&M)

6 p.m.: Golden State vs. New Orleans, ESPN2 (COX)

7 p.m.: Memphis vs. Chicago, NBA TV (T&M)

Steal of the draft?

Jalen Johnson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, continued to impress for the Hawks. He had 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals as one of the best players in the league thus far.

Johnson, a 6-foot-10-inch forward who played part of the 2020-21 season for Duke before leaving the team midway through the year, is averaging 19 points and 9.5 rebounds on 57 percent shooting thus far in Vegas Summer League.

“I looked at it as the real work starts from here,” Johnson told The Athletic earlier this week. “I do want to get to that second contract and that third contract. My rookie contract is cool and all because you do make a lot of money as an 18- and 19-year-old kid. I want to set up my family with generations of wealth. That’s what I’m focused on. It would’ve been cool to be a lottery pick, but everything happens for a reason. I’m glad it worked out this way.”

Spotted

■ Four-time NBA champion, NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP and Lakers forward LeBron James sat courtside with 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to watch Los Angeles play Detroit. Westbrook was traded to the Lakers in one of the most notable transactions of the offseason.

■ Three time American League MVP and former World Series champion Alex Rodriguez commuted to Las Vegas to catch the mid-afternoon games. Rodriguez, who hit 696 home runs, recently agreed to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves with his business partner, Marc Lore.

They’ll become its controlling owners in 2023.

■ Miami All-Star center Bam Adebayo returned to watch the Heat again. He’s been a frequent spectator at Vegas Summer League, days after capturing an Olympic gold medal with the American national team last week in Tokyo.

■ Three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson was at the Thomas & Mack Center, taking part in the Summer League’s meet and greet with fans.

Player of the day

Nuggets rookie guard Nah’Shon Hyland stole thow in the first game of the day, totaling 28 points, six rebounds and four assists in a victory over the the Mavericks.

He also added a key layup in overtime and two crucial free throws that provided separation in the final seconds.

Hyland, whose nickname is “Bones,” was selected with the No. 26 overall pick after two years at Virginia Commonwealth, where he averaged 19.5 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while showcasing sophisticated scoring prowess.

A veteran rookie

At 24, Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte was the oldest player selected in the NBA draft. And he’s played like it so far, displaying a patience and maturity that some of his draft classmates don’t yet possess.

Duarte worked his way to another solid statline against the Thunder: 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. The 6-6 guard is averaging 18.3 points through four Vegas Summer League games and has the size, skill and savvy to be an immediate rotation player.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.