NBA Summer League: 10 players to watch beyond top picks
Several local players, from Bryce Hamilton to Daishen Nix, Orlando Robinson, Jaden Hardy, Tyler Bey and Donovan Williams, will be on display this week at NBA Summer League.
The top 2022 draft picks need no introduction at this point. Especially Chet Holmgren’s 23-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, six-block performance Tuesday night in Utah.
But the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas is a showcase for dozens of other players vying for NBA rosters.
Here are 10 that locals may want to watch as Summer League play begins Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center.
LiAngelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets — The third Ball brother is in the league’s health and safety protocols and his availability is unclear. But he was a fan favorite last year, igniting raucous ovations with every made 3-pointer.
Tyler Bey, Philadelphia 76ers — The former Las Vegas High standout and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year was picked No. 36 in 2020 but hasn’t yet found his NBA footing. At 6 feet 7 inches, he’s versatile defensively and will look to build on a strong G League season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Bryce Hamilton, Miami Heat — One of the most prolific scorers in UNLV’s history, Hamilton returns to his former stomping grounds as an undrafted free agent.
Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks — The Coronado alum and former five-star recruit was selected No. 37 overall after a year with G League Ignite and will play a major role as the only 2022 draft pick on the team’s roster.
Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors — At 19, Kuminga became one of the youngest champions in NBA history last month. With some roster turnover in the Bay, the combo forward is poised to play a bigger role next season and could be one of the stars of Summer League.
Daishen Nix, Houston Rockets — Undrafted after a year with G League Ignite, the Trinity International alum turned a two-way contract into a four-year deal with the Rockets. He was excellent last season in G League play and will continue to push for point-guard minutes next season.
Orlando Robinson, Miami Heat — A native Las Vegan who attended Centennial, the 7-footer was one of the best players last year in the Mountain West. He debuted with Miami’s squad at the California Classic and is looking to build on a strong showing.
David Roddy, Memphis Grizzlies — The combo forward is the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year with a versatile set of skills suited for modern basketball.
Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers — The talented two-guard hasn’t played an organized game in several months after sitting out last season at Kentucky. He was the top recruit in the 2022 class before reclassifying and could be one of the top talents in this year’s draft.
Donovan Williams, Brooklyn Nets — A season at UNLV helped Williams bolster his NBA stock. At 6-7 and with long arms, he has the tools to develop into the kind of player the league values: a long, versatile defender who can space the floor with 3-point shooting.
NBA Summer League
Who: All 30 NBA teams
When: Thursday to July 17
Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV
Tickets: Start at $30 for children and seniors and $40 for adults for single day pass