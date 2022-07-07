NBA Summer League: 10 players to watch beyond top picks

Several local players, from Bryce Hamilton to Daishen Nix, Orlando Robinson, Jaden Hardy, Tyler Bey and Donovan Williams, will be on display this week at NBA Summer League.

NBA G League Ignite's Jaden Hardy (1) drives past Agua Caliente Clippers Brandon Boston Jr. (4) during the 2021 NBA G League showcase at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dribbles up the court while Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) runs to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

LiAngelo Ball participates in a pre-draft workout at the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA basketball facility in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Colorado guard Tyler Bey (1) celebrates another score over Wyoming during the second half of their NCAA game in the MGM Resorts Main Event at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Orlando's Jon Teske (70) defends as Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (00) attempts to score during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) keeps a ball away from Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) and Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) during the first half of a college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Trinity International junior Daishen Nix laughs while talking with his teammates during a practice at the Bill and Lillie Heinrich YMCA in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

UNLV’s Kendle Moore (3) defends against Colorado State’s David Roddy (21) in the second half of a men’s basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shaedon Sharpe walks across the stage after being selected seventh overall by the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dribbles up the court while Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) runs to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The top 2022 draft picks need no introduction at this point. Especially Chet Holmgren’s 23-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, six-block performance Tuesday night in Utah.

But the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas is a showcase for dozens of other players vying for NBA rosters.

Here are 10 that locals may want to watch as Summer League play begins Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center.

LiAngelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets — The third Ball brother is in the league’s health and safety protocols and his availability is unclear. But he was a fan favorite last year, igniting raucous ovations with every made 3-pointer.

Tyler Bey, Philadelphia 76ers — The former Las Vegas High standout and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year was picked No. 36 in 2020 but hasn’t yet found his NBA footing. At 6 feet 7 inches, he’s versatile defensively and will look to build on a strong G League season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Bryce Hamilton, Miami Heat — One of the most prolific scorers in UNLV’s history, Hamilton returns to his former stomping grounds as an undrafted free agent.

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks — The Coronado alum and former five-star recruit was selected No. 37 overall after a year with G League Ignite and will play a major role as the only 2022 draft pick on the team’s roster.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors — At 19, Kuminga became one of the youngest champions in NBA history last month. With some roster turnover in the Bay, the combo forward is poised to play a bigger role next season and could be one of the stars of Summer League.

Daishen Nix, Houston Rockets — Undrafted after a year with G League Ignite, the Trinity International alum turned a two-way contract into a four-year deal with the Rockets. He was excellent last season in G League play and will continue to push for point-guard minutes next season.

Orlando Robinson, Miami Heat — A native Las Vegan who attended Centennial, the 7-footer was one of the best players last year in the Mountain West. He debuted with Miami’s squad at the California Classic and is looking to build on a strong showing.

David Roddy, Memphis Grizzlies — The combo forward is the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year with a versatile set of skills suited for modern basketball.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers — The talented two-guard hasn’t played an organized game in several months after sitting out last season at Kentucky. He was the top recruit in the 2022 class before reclassifying and could be one of the top talents in this year’s draft.

Donovan Williams, Brooklyn Nets — A season at UNLV helped Williams bolster his NBA stock. At 6-7 and with long arms, he has the tools to develop into the kind of player the league values: a long, versatile defender who can space the floor with 3-point shooting.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.