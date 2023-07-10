NBA Summer League Day 3: Rocket early front-runner for MVP

Jabari Smith Jr., the Houston Rockets forward and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, had another spectacular NBA Summer League game.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (21) goes for a basket during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider (20) shoots the ball during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (00) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Lakers center Sacha Killeya-Jones (31) goes for a basket as Charlotte Hornets forward/center Kai Jones (23) attempts to block him during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Lakers center Colin Castleton (26) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward/center Kai Jones (23) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (00) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (11) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Bryce McGowens (7) dunks the ball during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets forward Tre Scott (18) attempts to dunk the ball during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (2) takes a shot during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (10) goes for a layup while Charlotte Hornets forward/center Kai Jones (23) attempts to block him during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (21) passes the ball during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (11) dribbles the ball down the court during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charlotte Hornets guard Amari Bailey (17) takes a shot against Los Angeles Lakers forward Cole Swider (20) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portland Trailblazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) goes in for a dunk during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portland Trailblazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Erik Stevenson (16) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow (26) dunks the ball during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Antonio Spurs guard Erik Stevenson (16) gets the rebound during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Portland Trailblazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) is blocked as he goes in for a layup during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) drives to the basket past Portland Trailblazers guard Michael Devoe (54) during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Sidy Cissoko (25) goes in for a dunk during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow (26) goes in for a layup during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: DAY 3

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Monday to July 17

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $35 for children and seniors and $45 for adults for single-day pass

Sunday’s scores

Cleveland 99, Toronto 76

Los Angeles Lakers 93, Charlotte 75

Brooklyn 98, New York 80

Houston 113, Detroit 101

Washington 103, Boston 98

Portland 85, San Antonio 80

Atlanta 98, Denver 93

New Orleans 94, Golden State 86

Monday’s schedule

Memphis vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNews

Phoenix vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv

Philadelphia vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Indiana vs. Orlando, 5:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv

Minnesota vs. Utah, 7 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Sacramento vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack, NBAtv

Stars of the day

Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets forward

The No. 3 overall pick in 2022 is the early front-runner for Summer League MVP, though it’s unclear how much more he’ll play after a couple of dominant performances.

He followed up his phenomenal game from Friday, when he capped the effort with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the win, with 38 points in a win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Smith hit 13 of 25 from the field and went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, adding seven rebounds and six assists.

The 38 points were the most by any player in a Summer League game in Las Vegas since Furkan Korkmaz put up 40 in a 2018 game.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs forward

Everybody relax.

The No. 1 overall pick and one of the most-hyped prospects to enter the league in years had to endure 48 hours of ridiculous mockery on Twitter after a 2-for-13 effort in his Friday debut.

That should be over now.

Wembanyama went 9-for-14 from the field and 2-for-4 from the 3-point line in a 27-point, 12-rebound performance on Sunday.

More importantly, he was confident and assertive. The 7-foot-3-inch phenom looked like a completely different player.

Beyond the numbers, he made several dazzling plays in the open court and threw down a couple of spectacular dunks while continuing to be a disruptive force on the defensive end.

Colin Castleton, Lakers center

Castleton went a long way in proving he belongs on a roster with a stellar performance in Sunday’s victory over Charlotte, just weeks after going undrafted.

The former Michigan and Florida big man went 8-for-13 from the field and made all five free-throw attempts to finish with 21 points.

Castleon, who was on his way to a fantastic senior season before it was cut short by a hand injury in February, proved he is healthy with 14 rebounds in the game. He also showed excellent vision for a 6-11 post with three assists.

The Lakers are looking for bodies who can contribute, and Castleton, who signed a two-way contract last week that could see him in the G League with South Bay, is trying to make a case.

Castleton just edged out Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski, who finished a rebound shy of a triple-double with 10 points and 10 assists in the late game. It would have been the third recorded in Las Vegas in NBA Summer League history

Faces in the crowd

The NBA champions were out in full force on Sunday, as several Denver Nuggets sat together watching their Summer League team fall just short against the Hawks.

Christian Bruan, Reggie Jackson, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr. and DeAndre Jordan were among the group taking in the action.

Team president Josh Kroenke and his father, owner Stan Kroenke were also in attendance, along with coach Mike Malone.

Jamal Murray is also in town. He spent Saturday night backstage at UFC 290 with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and attended the press conference with him after he defended his title in the main event.

New backcourt mates Steph Curry and Chris Paul sat together watching the Warriors game in the nightcap, and Paul offered one of the best lines of the day when asked about coming off the bench this season with his new team.

“Are you coaching?” Paul asked the reporter.

Steve Kerr, who actually will make that decision, also sat with the guards.

Another player in the building to watch his new team was Gabe Vincent, who signed with the Lakers after falling just short of a title with the Heat. Vincent, a California native who played collegiately at UC Santa Barbara, told reporters Sunday he signed with the Lakers to play for a contender that is an iconic franchise and to be closer to home.

Former Celtics great Paul Pierce also made an appearance courtside Sunday.

Adam Hill Review-Journal