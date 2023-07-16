NBA Summer League Day 9: Big games in losses; semifinals set

Golden State’s Lester Quinones and Milwaukee’s Chris Livingston shined in defeat, and the Final Four of the NBA Summer League is locked in for Sunday.

Golden State Warriors guard Kendrick Davis (37) drives the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Marquis Nowell (24) during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy speaks to other people on the sidelines during an NBA Summer League game between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) drives the ball towards the hoop as Toronto Raptors guard Marquis Nowell (24) guards him during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toronto Raptors small forward Gradey Dick wipes his hair out of his face during an NBA Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis watches the ball go into the basket during an NBA Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toronto Raptors guard Ahmad Caver (17) dribbles the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Yuri Collins (41) guards him during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis reacts as his teammate is called for a foul by a referee during an NBA Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Nembhard (12) fights to keep the ball in his posession as Golden State Warriors guard Ahmad Caver (17) tries to steal it during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors forward Michael Jantunen (18) attempts to make a basket while Toronto Raptors forward DJ Hogg (31) guards him during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toronto Raptors small forward D.J. Hogg (31) fights to make a basket as Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) guards him during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warrior teammates Isiaha Mike (cq) (44) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) high-five each other during an NBA Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) fights to grab the ball for a steal during an NBA Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors guard Craig Sword runs down the court during an NBA Summer League game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Joe Wieskamp (center) misses the ball during an attempt to steal it at an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Joe Wieskamp (center) misses the ball during an attempt to steal it at an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski rushes towards the hoop with the ball as Toronto Raptors guard/forward Joe Wieskamp (11) tries to keep up during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: DAY 9

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Sunday and Monday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $35 for children and seniors and $45 for adults for single-day pass

Saturday’s scores

Charlotte 109, Minnesota 92

Toronto 108, Golden State 101

Sacramento 92, Milwaukee 84

Chicago 90, Washington 85

Boston 94, Orlando 77

Denver 89, New York 86

Memphis vs. Phoenix, late

Sunday’s schedule

Tournament semifinals

No. 4 Brooklyn vs. No. 1 Cleveland, 1 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN

No. 3 Utah vs. No. 2 Houston, 3 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Consolation games

Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Detroit vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion, NBAtv

Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio, Cox Pavilion, 4:30 p.m., NBAtv

Miami vs. Portland, Thomas & Mack, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Atlanta vs. Dallas, Cox Pavilion, 6:30 p.m., NBAtv

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7 p.m., Thomas & Mack, ESPN2

Stars of the day

Lester Quinones, Golden State Warriors forward

A valiant 32-point effort from Quinones wasn’t enough, as the Warriors squandered a 14-point third-quarter lead in their loss to the Raptors. Quinones led a late charge, cutting the Raptors’ 12-point lead to five late, but the Warriors couldn’t complete the comeback.

The 6-foot-4-inch stretch forward made four 3-pointers and went 12 of 13 from the free-throw line. He added six assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Quinones was last season’s G League Most Improved Player and was named to the G League all-rookie team after averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Quinones signed a two-way contract after going undrafted out of Memphis last year, and he appeared in four games with Golden State late last season.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, Chicago Bulls guard

The Bulls needed Freeman-Liberty’s 24 points to hold off Washington and finish off their Summer League with a win. Freeman-Liberty shot 50 percent from the field, made three 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and five assists.

Washington was within a point of Chicago, after nearly eliminating a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit, but Freeman-Liberty’s outside shooting and ability to finish at the basket helped the Bulls hold on for the win.

Freeman-Liberty, a 6-4 guard, averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists with the Bulls’ G League team, Windy City, last season. After averaging 21.7 points as a senior with DePaul, he went undrafted but signed with Windy City’s training camp roster before the start of last season.

Chris Livingston, Milwaukee Bucks forward

Livingston accounted for just over 25 percent of the Bucks’ scoring Saturday, scoring 22 points while making 9 of 14 (64.3 percent) of his field goals. He added five rebounds, two assists and two steals as the Bucks came up just short against Sacramento.

Livingston was the last pick in this year’s draft when the Bucks selected him with the No. 58 overall pick out of Kentucky. (Two draft picks were forfeited this year due to Chicago and Philadelphia breaking the league’s tampering rules.)

The 6-6 forward was a five-star recruit out of high school and a member of the SEC’s all-freshman team last season.

Faces in the crowd

With the Summer League winding down, Saturday’s crowd was much smaller than previous days of the event.

Many of basketball’s top stars migrated over to Michelob Ultra Arena to watch Saturday night’s WNBA All-Star Game.

New Golden State general manager and 15-year NBA veteran Mike Dunleavy Jr. arrived early in the day to see a high-scoring affair between the Warriors and Raptors. Dunleavy took over for Bob Myers, who stepped down in May.

Alex Wright Review-Journal