NBA Summer League roundup: Luka Garza impresses Pistons

Wrapping up Monday’s action in the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion and a look-ahead to Tuesday’s games.

Fans attend an NBA Summer League basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards at Cox Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s results

Indiana 74, Washington 65

Denver 94, Milwaukee 87

Oklahoma City 116, San Antonio 91

Cleveland 88, Phoenix 85

New York 104, Atlanta 85

Detroit 79, Magic 78

Memphis 104, L.A. Clippers 95

Chicago 99, Charlotte 74

Tuesday’s schedule

Noon: Dallas vs. Miami, ESPNU (T&M)

12:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Philadelphia, ESPN3 (Cox)

2 p.m.: Houston vs. Portland, ESPNNEWS (T&M)

2:30 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, ESPN3 (Cox)

4 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State, ESPNNEWS (T&M)

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, ESPN3 (Cox)

6 p.m.: Boston vs. Sacramento, championship, ESPN (T&M)

Garza cashes in

Reigning NCAA Player of the Year Luka Garza made the most of his trip to Las Vegas, earning a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic.

Garza, the No. 52 overall pick in last month’s NBA draft, concluded a strong performance at the Vegas Summer League with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Monday’s 79-78 victory over the Orlando Magic. In five games, the former Iowa standout averaged 15 points and 8.8 rebounds, showcasing his low-post polish and shooting stroke from the outside.

Photo finish

The Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Phoenix Suns 88-85 in their final game, playing without No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers trailed the Suns by four with 3:05 to play, but Matt Ryan made a 3-pointer with 1:42 left and Lamar Stevens shook off a 2-for-11 start to make the winning layup with 24 seconds left.

Cleveland went 2-3 in Las Vegas. Phoenix also finished 2-3.

Hooping at home

Former Las Vegas High and Las Vegas Knicks standout Tyler Bey capped his Summer League experience with the Chicago Bulls with 13 points and 11 rebounds in a 99-74 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Bey played three years at Colorado, earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019-20. He was a second-round pick last year by the Dallas Mavericks but was not extended a qualifying offer by the team’s new front office.

Player of the day

Quentin Grimes concluded his first Summer League with 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting for the New York Knicks in a 104-85 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Grimes, who helped Houston reach the Final Four in April, was the No. 25 pick in the NBA draft.

Grimes showcased a variety of skills, including his 3-point stroke, finishing 6 of 12 on 3s in New York’s finale. He averaged 27 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot 43 percent on 3-pointers in his final two games.

Teammate Miles McBride, the No. 36 pick, scored 19 on 7-of-10 shooting Monday.

Summer League star

Charlotte guard LiAngelo Ball was one of the top draws and concluded his showing with six points on 3-of-13 shooting. It wasn’t the strongest of showings from Ball, who averaged 9.6 points, two rebounds and shot 34.5 percent on 3-pointers in five games.

But he played with energy and enthusiasm throughout the 10-day event and was a fan favorite.

His brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, are among the NBA’s better point guards.

Spotted

The Monday crowd wasn’t nearly as star-studded as other days. But prominent Instagram personality @maxisnicee caught the action from a courtside seat. His real name is Max Perandize, and he has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

He’s known for his comical impersonations of NBA players on social media.

