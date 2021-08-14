NBA Summer League roundup: Two top five picks shut down

Results of Friday’s action at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas Mack Center and Cox Pavilion and a look ahead to Saturday.

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) passes the ball away from Miami Heat guard Marcus Garrett during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Friday’s results

Minnesota 91, Milwaukee 64

Utah 84, Miami 65

New Orleans 87, Cleveland 74

Golden State 94, Oklahoma City 84

Detroit 93, New York 87

Sacramento 90, Memphis 75

L.A. Lakers 86, L.A. Clippers 84

Saturday’s schedule

Noon: Denver vs. Dallas, NBA TV (Cox)

1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Miami, ESPN2 (T&M)

2 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Boston, NBA TV (Cox)

3 p.m.: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, ESPN2 (T&M)

4 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Toronto, NBA TV (Cox)

5 p.m.: Cleveland vs. New York, ESPN2 (T&M)

6 p.m.: Portland vs. Phoenix, NBA TV (Cox)

7 p.m.: Detroit vs. L.A. Lakers, ESPN2 (T&M)

Stars are falling

Two of the top five picks in last month’s NBA draft are unlikely to play the remainder of Summer League.

No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green has a hamstring injury, and Jalen Suggs, who went three picks later, hurt his left thumb Thursday.

The Magic announced Suggs’ injury on Twitter, revealing an MRI had confirmed he suffered a sprained left thumb early in Thursday’s blowout loss to Boston.

Suggs had six points, two rebounds and two steals in 11 minutes after pouring in 24 points in his debut.

Green had 13 points in 12 minutes for the Rockets against Toronto on Thursday night before tweaking his hamstring as he tried to get back on defense after he missed a jumper.

The injury is not expected to linger into the start of training camp next month.

Spotted

■ Fresh off winning his first NBA title, Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sat courtside Friday, taking in the action at the Summer League. He was checking out the Kings, as they improved to 3-0 with a 90-75 win over the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother Alex, 19, did not get in the game for Sacramento. He plays professionally in Spain.

■ Another talented brother was in attendance Friday to watch his sibling as Southern California’s Isaiah Mobley saw brother Evan play for Cleveland.

Isaiah briefly flirted with entering the draft only to make the decision to return to school. He recently signed his first endorsement deal under the NCAA’s new NIL rule and figures to be part of another talented Trojans team next season.

■ Miami regulars Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem saw their Heat lose 84-65 to the Jazz.

Adebayo did not appear to be wearing the gold medal he won with Team USA in Tokyo last week.

Haslem reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Heat next season. At 41, he will be the oldest player in the league. Only Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant have played more seasons with one franchise than Haslem.

■ Aces standout Liz Cambage was in attendance as the city’s WNBA franchise continues to be well-represented at Summer League.

■ Internet comedian Druski was also a popular presence. He is best known for impressions and quick sketches he posts on Instgram and has nearly three million followers.

Player of the day

Former Florida State star Trent Forrest continues to be a revelation for the Jazz. He has been a smooth distributor and provided excellent defense in helping the team stay undefeated.

Then he broke out Friday.

Forrest had 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in a win over Miami. He had just 88 points in 30 regular-season games for the Jazz as a rookie.

Udoka Azubuike also looked good for Utah, hitting all of his eight shots and finishing with 18 points.

They will be back in action Sunday at 2 p.m. against the Clippers.

Cade breaks out

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham showed Detroit fans why the team made him the top pick in the draft last month.

The former Oklahoma State standout had 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting and added seven rebounds and three assists in Friday’s victory over the Knicks. He made 7 of 10 3-pointers.