NBA Summer League tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

Tickets for the NBA Summer League, which is July 5 to 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
General-admission tickets are $25 for children ages 3 to 12 and $35 for those 13 and older. A general-admission pass for the entire event is $385, with reserved seating priced at $1,320.
Tickets will be available at UNLVTickets.com and at the Thomas & Mack box office.
