NBA Summer League tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

Tickets for the NBA Summer League, which is July 5 to 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Referee Jason Goldenberg (35) works the Miami Heat's NBA Summer League game with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The NBA Summer League championship trophy on display at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

General-admission tickets are $25 for children ages 3 to 12 and $35 for those 13 and older. A general-admission pass for the entire event is $385, with reserved seating priced at $1,320.

Tickets will be available at UNLVTickets.com and at the Thomas & Mack box office.

