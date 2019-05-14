70°F
NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2019 - 11:44 am
 

NBA Summer League tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The event is July 5 to 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

General-admission tickets are $25 for children ages 3 to 12 and $35 for those 13 and older. A general-admission pass for the entire event is $385, with reserved seating priced at $1,320.

Tickets will be available at UNLVTickets.com and at the Thomas & Mack box office.

