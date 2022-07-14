NBA, WNBA to launch junior league in Las Vegas this fall

The NBA and WNBA announced Thursday morning that Las Vegas will be one of 11 markets to host its junior NBA leagues this fall.

Professional basketball’s presence in Las Vegas continues to grow.

The NBA and WNBA announced Thursday morning that Las Vegas will be one of 11 markets to host its junior NBA leagues this fall. The national network of youth basketball leagues is for boys and girls ages 6 to 14 and launches in November.

Other host markets include Sacramento, California; Washington D.C.; Boise, Idaho; Louisville, Kentucky; New Orleans; Omaha, Nebraska; Philadelphia; San Antonio, Texas; and Seattle. Because the Aces are housed in Las Vegas, the local junior NBA league will represent the franchise by competing in official team-branded uniforms.

“The youth basketball ecosystem has experienced unique challenges over the past two-plus years, and we are committed to addressing those challenges with programs like Jr. NBA Leagues, which is the most expansive grassroots basketball initiative we’ve ever launched in the U.S.,” NBA Senior Vice President and Head of Youth Basketball Development David Krichavsky said in a statement.

“We look forward to using the resources and expertise of the NBA, WNBA and our teams to support recreational and community-based youth basketball programs at a time when they need it most, while also enhancing the playing experience for hundreds of thousands of boys and girls.”

